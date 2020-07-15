INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that Elkhart County will stay in Stage 4 and the state will stay in Stage 4.5 for at least two more weeks.
"We're working with them," Holcomb said, referring to Elkhart County officials. "We've spent a lot of time kind of hand-in-glove, arriving at these decisions with local leaders."
Stage 4
GUIDELINES FOR ALL HOOSIERS
• Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities
• Continue remote work as needed
• Face coverings are recommended. In Elkhart County, LaGrange County and St. Joseph County, they are mandatory.
• Social gatherings of up to 250 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. However, the governor announced Wednesday that groups of 250 or more will need to first get approval from their county's health department before the event can happen.
The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time
• Outdoor visitation may take place at assisted living facilities and nursing homes; guidelines continue to be reviewed and updated
• Hospital visitations encouraged with precautions
WHAT OPENS
• State government building access available by appointment
• Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity with adherence to social distancing
• Retail stores and malls open at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place
• Dining room food service may open at up to 75% capacity as long as social distancing is observed
• Bar seating in restaurants may open at 50% capacity as long as social distancing is observed
• Bars and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity adhering to social distancing guidelines
• Cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites may open at 50% capacity. This includes museums, zoos, aquariums, and like facilities
• Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines
