GOSHEN — The Republican candidate for the Goshen mayor's race is withdrawing.
William "Bill" Malone said Wednesday afternoon that due to his obligations to his workplace, he is discontinuing his candidacy for mayor.
"My commitment and obligation to Gleason Industrial Products does not allow enough time," a statement from Malone reads. "Post COVID, daily challenges in business and marketing has increased infinitely. My Goshen plant manager was recently injured in a trucking mishap and is disabled indefinitely. As vice president, I travel to Lincoln, Illinois, every week along with other mandated travel.
"I have immensely enjoyed campaigning for mayor. Well over 100 people whom I did not know, have come to me totally on their own and congratulated and encouraged me. Many have said, 'Goshen needs a change and you, with your business experience is what Goshen needs.' My campaign has given me name recognition, and I will definitely be involved politically in the future. For this, I say 'Thank you,' to the people of Goshen."
The Goshen Republican party will select in a totally "OPEN" process, he said, the next candidate.
"Anyone that's out there, that's thinking about it, come forward," he said. "It's important that happen."
There's plenty of time for people to get their candidacy interest filed.
Malone has until Monday to submit his withdrawal forms, and the deadline for the Republican party to put a new candidate before the county clerk is Aug. 15.
For those who are interested in applying, contact Tom Stump at Cripe Septic at 574-533-4920.
The General Election will be Nov. 7 and the candidate will face Democratic challenger Gina Leichty. Leichty herself is a replacement candidate for the Democrats following former Goshen mayor Jeremy Stutsman's resignation to take the CEO position at Lacasa Inc.
"Goshen's had 32 years of one-party rule," he said. "Any party that has that dominance will get to a point where they can sometimes act because they're too arrogant. And some of this stuff that you've seen on the voting procedures you've seen this spring on the school board — if it wasn't for the 32 years it wouldn't have happened."