GOSHEN — Plans for a major infrastructure overhaul along North Main Street took a step forward Monday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members approved a $713,593 contract for the project with low bidder Niblock Excavating Inc. of Bristol.
A total of three companies submitted bids for the project during the board’s June 29 meeting. Unsuccessful in their bids were Selge Construction of Niles, Michigan, with a bid of $792,337, and HRP Construction of South Bend with a bid of $823,950.
THE PROJECT
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, the project’s scope will primarily include improvements to the sanitary and storm sewer systems located along the corridor.
A breakdown of the planned work is as follows: removal and replacement of the existing sanitary sewer south of the railroad crossing; placing trenchless pipe lining in the existing sewer pipe under the railroad crossing; separating storm sewers from sanitary sewers between Pike Street and Rock Run Creek; constructing new storm sewer with storm water quality filtration structure north of the railroad crossing; removing the existing above-ground sewer pipe crossing Rock Run Creek; and constructing a new storm sewer outfall to Rock Run Creek.
In addition, Sailor noted the project will also include removal and replacement of full depth pavement, curbs, sidewalks and drive approaches; ensuring compliance with ADA requirements for access; constructing pedestrian safety railroad crossing features; closing West Wilkinson Street; and constructing a new water main between Pike Street and the railroad crossing.
The contract with Niblock Excavating Inc. was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a $63,056 agreement with Niblock Excavating Inc. to replace the existing curb and sidewalk along the west side of Main Street between Lincoln and Clinton avenues to correct a curb exposure and drainage issue. In addition, a section of the curb and sidewalk on the east side of Main Street between Clinton Avenue and the mid-block alley will also be replaced. A completion date for the project was set for Oct. 1.
• Approved a $2,000 agreement with Vala Marketing LLC to create a video with closed captioning in English and Spanish aimed at reaching Goshen residents relative to the need to guard against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
• Approved a request by C&E Excavating for a lane restriction at Greene Road and Ind. 119 needed in order to allow an intersection widening project to proceed. The lane restriction will run from July 13 through Aug. 9.
• Approved a request by Kent Holdren, superintendent of the Goshen Water Department, to close Cottage Avenue between Jefferson and Washington streets beginning Monday and running through July 14 to allow for the repair of a sink hole created by the collapse of a sewer lateral at 217 Cottage Ave.
