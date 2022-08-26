GOSHEN — For Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, his new appointment to a state task force is “an honor.”
“I look forward to sharing the successes Goshen has had and learning from others what we can do to better our housing stock,” Stutsman said in a news release.
Stutsman has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to be a member of the Indiana Housing Task Force, which is designed to find ways to improve the access to housing in the state.
According to the news release, Stutsman will serve representing local elected officials through Indiana Accelerate Municipalities. Other members on the taskforce include a bipartisan selection of lawmakers, as well as advocates for renters, landlords and homeowners.
Goshen has only had about a dozen houses for sale at any given time, in a community of 34,000 people, the release added.
“The effects of a housing shortage are felt everywhere in a community, from school districts losing students after growing families are forced to relocate to other communities, to businesses unable to fill job vacancies,” the release said.
Speaking by telephone Friday, Stutsman described the job of the task force as “a balancing act.”
“We want to make sure the choices we make don’t put too much of a burden on taxpayers, and at the same time we don’t want to put too much of a burden on home purchasers, either,” he said.
Stutsman added that another area the task force is expected to address will be factors that cause housing prices to rise statewide.
“They’re going to be giving us a lot of information,” he said. “We will need to balance the needs of today without causing extra maintenance work, paid for by the tax payers, in the future.”
The task force has until Nov. 1 to report their findings and recommendations. To learn more, visit www.in.gov/ihcda.