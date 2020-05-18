GOSHEN — It looks like travelers will have to wait a few more days for Goshen’s Main Street to reopen to traffic.
Having been closed to traffic since May 4 to allow for the street’s repaving, contractors had hoped to have Main Street reopened to traffic last Friday.
However, according to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, persistent wet weather that has moved through the area over the past week has caused the project to be delayed.
Given that delay, Sailor went before the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon seeking to have the Main Street closure, which runs from Madison Street to Pike Street, extended through Friday of this week.
“Weather conditions on Thursday, May 14, and Friday, May 15, did not allow for the installation of pavement markings as originally scheduled,” Sailor told the board. “The contractor has been on-site every working day to maintain the project schedule. They are doing everything they can. They worked Saturday and finished up their paving of the approaches, and they also started doing a considerable amount of the striping required.”
The request to extend the closure through Friday was approved unanimously.
THE PROJECT
The Main Street closure is Phase 2 of the city’s ongoing Main Street redesign project, which kicked off last fall with the rebuilding of portions of sidewalks along the corridor that were in poor condition, and adding ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps.
With that phase now complete, Phase 2 of the project involves completely milling all of the old asphalt off of Main Street and repaving it with new asphalt.
Once the repaving has been completed, a partial lane restriction will continue on Main Street through June 1 to allow for striping of the repaved roadway.
As planned, the re-striping process promises to bring some major changes to the downtown in the form of angled parking, which is set to run from Pike Street to Madison Street.
Once the re-striping is complete, Main Street is then set to be reduced down from four lanes to two, the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph, and four-way stops will be added at the intersections of Jefferson, Washington and Clinton.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a three-year, $83,500 contract with software company ESRI to expand the reach and capabilities of the city’s geographic information system, or GIS. The cost of the software upgrade will be shared by Goshen Water, Goshen Wastewater, and Goshen Civil City.
• Authorized the mayor to request reimbursement of up to $1.09 million from the Indiana Finance Authority for qualified expenses through the Coronavirus Relief Program as a part of the federal CARES Act of 2020.
• Approved the sale of a city-owned property at 1120 S. 11th St. to Brittani Trosper at a cost of $107,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.