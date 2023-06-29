GOSHEN — The Goshen Water Utility wants to ensure residents are protected from potential scammers or businesses attempting to take advantage of the city’s Lead Safe initiative.
“We want to make sure people feel safe,” said City of Goshen Director of Public Works Dustin Sailor.”
In early June, the department announced that per the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2021 revision of the Lead and Copper Rule, the city of Goshen’s Water Utility is actively working to gather the necessary information to submit a completed inventory of water service line pipe materials to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).
The process includes home visits for some residents as Goshen employees seek to gather and sort through information.
According to a statement issued by the city on Thursday, a company or community members are going door-to-door selling water purification equipment which they say will protect against harmful contaminants in the public water system.
The sale alone is not necessarily controversial — in fact, the three individuals also reportedly visited the police department to inform officers that they were in the area doing door-to-door sales — but due to the fact that it coincides with the city’s initiative, leaders want to ensure that Goshen residents are aware of the facts.
“The Goshen Water Utility wants to assure its customers that contaminants at harmful levels do not exist in Goshen’s water system,” the statement reads. “The persons selling purification equipment are using words like ‘lead hazard,’ 'the EPA,’ and ‘free water testing.’ These persons are not associated with the Goshen Water Utility or the city’s mandate to document the water line material coming into a property.”
“You can buy water filtration and all that other stuff if you want to, but we don't have a water quality issue that is a hazard to human health,” Sailor added, even stating that his home has some additional filtration equipment.
The statement also identifies three employees who are performing door-to-door surveys this summer, collecting information on resident water service lines. They are Rodrigo Millan, Caden Hodge and Jeff Herschberger. The three workers have been through the better part of the city already, dropping door hangers or speaking to residents, and have documented around 1,200 lines already of the roughly 10,000 within the city.
A second round of funding for the project will be available in January and the more information they have, the more likely the city will be they’re approved for it. The next round of funding will support potholing into the ground to verify water material on either side of the curb stop.
The Goshen Water Utility Department also notes that any Goshen city employee going door-to-door will have a shirt with a city of Goshen logo and a city ID badge issued by the Goshen Police Department.
Anyone with concerns about the identity of a city employee should contact the Goshen Water Utility Billing Office at 574-533-9399 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or 574-238-0723 after 5 p.m.