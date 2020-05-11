GOSHEN — Kelly Jae’s Café will not be reopening in downtown Goshen, but the executive chef behind the upscale tapas bar is exploring a new concept in Syracuse.
When Gov. Eric Holcomb announced dine-in would be prohibited in Indiana restaurants until the COVID-19 crisis was under control, Kelly Jae’s Café Owner Kelly Graff started considering her options, she explained in a news release Monday.
“Our food is really meant for a dine-in experience, but I wanted to make sure my staff and the public remained safe,” she said. “At that time, we made the decision to close temporarily.”
Since then, Graff said she has been crunching numbers. She applied for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, but Kelly Jae’s Café was not able to secure the funds.
When Holcomb announced his “Back on Track” plan, Graff realized it would only allow for Kelly Jae’s Café to open May 11 with eight tables in the dining room and none in the bar area.
“It’s simply not enough for us to reopen,” she said. “We still have a full rent payment and utilities to pay. It’s just not feasible.”
Kelly Jae’s Café opened in 2008 at 133 S. Main St.
“I want to make sure that our customers know how much we appreciate the past 12 years of support,” Graff said in the news release. “It’s been a joy to serve the Goshen community. Unfortunately, with the current situation, we can’t continue. With the current limitations, I just can’t make it.”
“I’m passionate about helping people have quality food. I started my café with the intent to share farm to table food options that people typically experienced in larger cities,” she said. “It’s been rewarding to bring great food to the Goshen area and meet so many wonderful people from our community.”
Graff intends to open a new restaurant. She owns a building in Syracuse and plans to open a restaurant there with a new flavor profile. She said in a Facebook post that anyone who has gift cards for Kelly Jae’s will be able to use them at her new restaurant in Syracuse.
