GOSHEN — One of Goshen’s biggest celebrations begins tonight.
Celebrate Goshen, the city’s July First Fridays celebration, is dedicated to the sights, sounds and flavors located in the city. The celebration begins at 5 p.m. with the annual car show.
The inaugural Celebrate Goshen Car Show is an opportunity for car lovers to bring their beloved vehicles downtown, but also to check out other local beauties. It replaces the July First Friday cruise-in held prior to the pandemic.
Vehicles will arrive between 4 to 5:30 p.m. to park, with judging and showcasing taking place between 6 to 8:30 p.m. and winners announced at 8:30 p.m. For participants, vehicles must arrive between 4 and 5:30 p.m. and remain parked until 9 p.m. Car show categories and awards include Best of Show, People’s Choice, Import, Antique, Classic, Custom, Muscle, and Motorcycle.
Vehicles must run independently and not be towed, no broken or chipped glass is permitted. Vehicles must also be free of leaks and other major mechanical issues that may leave behind hazardous materials. No burnouts, judge bribery, hate speech, politically affiliated stickers or décor (American flags are great), props or décor outside the vehicle are allowed. Contestants may bring a chair to sit beside their vehicle. Vehicle interiors should be clean and free of debris.
The assigned vehicle number must be fully visible at all times and the event is rain-or-shine. No refunds will be offered.
Space for the car show is limited so contestants are encouraged to register early. Day-of registration may be available if spaces are open at https://downtowngoshen.org/events/2022-july/register-to-participate. Car entry to the show is $15 and gains access to prime downtown parking on Main Street. Contestants will be accepted day-of, space permitting.
Free live music will also be going all night long with Rebel Noire and the Accomplices from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and The Broken Lifters from 7 to 9 p.m.
There will also be an outdoor food court with grab-and-go meals on West Washington Street. Participating organizations include, All Over Creations, Ben’s Pretzels, CCW Root Beer Floats, Golden Star Kettle Corn, Jake’s Foods, Lifepoint Church, Rulli’s Pizza, Smothered and Covered, Sweazy Q Catering, That Guys Gourmet Ribs, and Weiner Shack.
Goshen Health Systems is sponsoring a dedicated space for mothers and those caring for children. The tent, located in the 100 block of East Washington Street, offers private areas for nursing mothers, changing tables, and complimentary diapers and wipes. A First Fridays attendant will staff the tent to provide additional support to families.
Other activities:
City Art Garage, 233 S. Main St., artists Mark Daniels, Trevor Daugherty, and Lindsey Monge will be offering their artwork for sale. There will also be interactive art including caricatures and henna for purchase.
Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 110 S. Fifth St., will have free all-American hot dogs in a cookout from 5 to 7 p.m. or until they run out.
Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., will host Kate Berkey, co-author of “A Place Called Braverly,” and Kelly Wisement, author of “Katie Ladybug” from 6 to 8 p.m. for a meet-the-authors event and book signing.
Goshen Historical Society, 124 S. Main St., has a new exhibit as well as prints of Don Sheline’s paintings. Many of these prints have a classic car captured in them. There will be a static display of classic cars in front of the museum as well.
Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., will air “Blue Skies,” a cabaret exploring “The Great American Songbook” with Carrie Lee Bland-Kendall after First Fridays at 9 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit goshentheater.com/events.
Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., will have bargain bins featuring $3 and under records BOGO, and 10% off compilation records.
The Imagination Spot, 111 E. Washington St., will have a free kids activity from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Nut Shoppe, 204 S. Main St., will have free samples, as well as special promos over the weekend and a buy 1 pound, get a half pound free sale.
Woldruff’s Footwear & Apparel, 129 S. Main St., will have $10 off all footwear including sale items.