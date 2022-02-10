INDIANAPOLIS — There are now only two companies left in the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament, and one is right here in Goshen.
In the semifinal, which had thousands of voters and concluded Wednesday night, Hoosier Bat Co. of Valparaiso knocked off Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions from Granger and Janus Motorcycles in Goshen topped Old 55 Distillery from Newtown, according to a news release.
Hoosier Bat Co. makes wood baseball bats used in Major League Baseball and recreationally, while Janus Motorcycles manufactures small-displacement motorcycles.
"We feel very fortunate to do business in Indiana, and most importantly, Elkhart County — the wealth of wisdom, know-how, and craft all around us in Elkhart County has been critical to our success," said Grant Longenbaugh, co-owner and general manager of Janus Motorcycles by email. "Getting this far in the Coolest Thing Tournament is a really great honor, considering all of the amazing 'things' that our state makes!"
The Indiana Chamber competition began with a packed field — 65 makers of all kinds of things from nearly 50 locations in 35 counties. The contest is sponsored by MCM CPAs & Advisors.
Public fan voting to crown a champion began Thursday at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. Voting closes Monday at 10 p.m., and the winner will be announced and all the final four companies honored Tuesday at the Indiana Chamber’s annual Chamber Day Event at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.
"For fairness, an online randomizer generated the initial matchups," the release stated. "Entry in the competition was free. To participate, a company did not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered must be manufactured in the state."
Longenbaugh is optimistic about his company's future.
"Whether or not we win, we have great plans to continue growing," he said. "We have lots of orders to fulfill will continue spreading the word about our different take on motorcycling! Our team is highly-talented, incredibly dedicated, and really fun to work with. We are so fortunate to have such a great group to build motorcycles with. And we're always looking for the next great addition to our team!"
Richard Worsham is also co-owner of Janus.
"The whole Janus team is excited and proud to be recognized as finalists in the Indiana Chamber’s “Coolest Thing Made In Indiana” tournament," Worsham said by email. "It is an honor to have reached the final round in a state known for its manufacturing and to have such an actively supportive community and owner base when it comes to the votes we have received in each round thus far. We are up against some stiff competition with the great Hoosier Bat Company, of Valparaiso and look forward to rallying votes for the last round.
"As a company, we have expanded our production yearly and look forward to executing on our plans to increase production this year with the addition of our new Halcyon 450 model. We wouldn't be here without our incredible team, our supportive community, and all of our great customers and supporters."
Learn more about the final two companies and vote at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.
