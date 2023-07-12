Jeremy Stutsman recently completed his tenure of dedicated service as Mayor of Goshen.— Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) July 12, 2023
GOSHEN — Just weeks after stepping down as mayor of Goshen, Jeremy Stutsman was honored for his service Tuesday — on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Indiana 2nd District Congressman Rudy Yakym gave a brief tribute to the former mayor, noting Stutsman's service since being elected in 2016 and as the youngest person ever elected to that office.
"Jeremy and I might belong to different political parties, but I couldn't be more proud to count this good man, with a servant's heart, as a friend," Yakym told his fellow lawmakers.
After leaving office, Stutsman immediately assumed the role of executive director of Lacasa, an Elkhart County-based nonprofit housing agency which works to help their clients achieve financial stability.
"I can attest that Lacasa is indeed in very good hands," Yakym added.
Speaking by telephone Wednesday, Stutsman said he was excited that Yakym mentioned Lacasa and the work they are doing.
"Honestly, I was flattered to be honored in that way," he said. "He could have easily tweeted something but chose to do it on the House floor."
Stutsman said he was glad to see a federal official do something across party lines.
"It's been great getting to know Congressman Yakym over the last few months," he added.
Yakym provided an additional statement Wednesday.
“I was honored to recognize Jeremy’s record of dedicated service to Goshen on the U.S. House floor," Yakym said by email. "I am always happy to use my platform to highlight and celebrate Hoosiers who are doing good in their community, like Jeremy is.”
To view the statement in it's entirety, visit www.c-span.org/video/?c5077339/user-clip-rep-yakym-honors-jeremy-stutsman.