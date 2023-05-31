GOSHEN — First Fridays will celebrate its 16th anniversary in Goshen this Friday. Amanda McMahon, event coordinator at Eyedart Creative Studio, said June’s First Friday will be a “big birthday bash.”
First Fridays is a block party in downtown Goshen that occurs on the first Friday of every month. Artists, food vendors, businesses and other special guests participate in the day, drawing in community members to celebrate the city and that month’s theme.
For June’s bash, previous events will be returning, including Goshen Games, the Arts Tour and other “old favorites.” The celebration will focus on wheels by encouraging participants to bring skates, bikes, tricycles and other forms of transportation. Bicycle vendors will appear at the event, and there will even be a BMX bike show.
“We do have quite a few new businesses in Goshen, and we want to support them in any way we can during these events,” McMahon said.
McMahon expressed that downtown Goshen is everyone’s neighborhood because it is the heart of the community. She said people judge the vitality of a community based on the vibrancy of a downtown district. First Fridays’ organizers invite the community to enjoy downtown while also boosting the local economy.
“The events encourage local businesses to work cooperatively and build partnerships for the collective success of the district,” McMahon said. “Goshen is fortunate to have a community that takes such pride in its historic downtown and merchants who are willing to work together for the greater good of all.”
With new events in the works for the rest of the First Fridays of 2023, McMahon is excited to see how the community will continue to grow. She said it is thriving right now, and she hopes it will continue to stay successful.
Robert Tombari, the program director at Goshen Theater, said the theater has at least been active in First Fridays since he joined in March 2022. Tours of the spaces have been a highlight for him and the people visiting.
“First Fridays are a wonderful community event,” Tombari said. “Goshen Theater is always excited to participate in events that help bring people to the downtown area. We love showing off the facilities that have been renovated.”
Since some people have not been to the theater since it reopened, Tombari said it is a great way for them to see all the work that has been done.
Myron Bontrager is the owner and manager at the Electric Brew, a coffee shop in downtown Goshen. Bontrager has participated in First Fridays since it began. He said the events are great for the community and downtown because it brings the community together.
“I will continue to do First Fridays because it is good for our downtown, our city and our community,” he said. “The events are important to building a stronger community. As long as something strengthens our business community, I will continue to participate. It seems like a no-brainer to me.”
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
• Goshen City Church of the Brethren will host The Boomer Boys. They will be performing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St. People are invited to enjoy ice cream with all the toppings while listening to music. The event will be held on the church lawn, weather permitting.
• The Nut Shoppe will sell handmade brittle.
They will be giving out samples of peanut and beer brittle at a booth on 204 S. Main St. The beer brittle is made using Goshen Brewing Company’s IPA.
• The Imagination Spot is celebrating its fourth birthday. There will be free kids crafts (making a crown) from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at 111 E. Washington St.
• Fables Books will be hosting kids’ crafts.
In support of Triple P and the Horizon Education Alliance, kids can drop by Fables from 5-7 p.m. to create and color bookmarks at 215 S. Main St.
• Faith Lutheran Church will be hosting a dinner at The Window.
The dinner benefits the programs at The Window and will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at 223 S. Main St. This month will be a barbecue meal, including pork sandwiches, baked beans, homemade slaw and more.
• The Goshen Theater will display local art.
From 5-7 p.m., community members are welcome to cool off and view the works of Indiana Clay Artists in the lobby of 216 S. Main St. This is also a time when people are welcome to learn about upcoming events at the information booth.
• Venturi will give out mini panna cottas.
The Italian dessert will be available for free outside of Venturi, 123 E. Lincoln Ave., from 5-9 p.m.
• Twisted Britches Boutique will host the second annual pageant.
Children ages 3-11 are welcome to enter the pageant, which runs from 6-7:30 p.m. It was made to empower children and develop their confidence to be their best selves. Applications can be picked up at the store, 213 S. Main St., or on the Twisted Britches Boutique Facebook page.
• Meet authors at Fables Books.
Six authors will be at Fables Books for a meet and greet at 215 S. Main St. from 6-8 p.m., including Ervin Beck, Ann Hostetler, Roger Carlson, Roseann Woodka, M.R. Mace and Andrew Wollman. Books from all of the authors are available at the store.
• Goshen First Church is hosting a magic show.
The show will take place at 214 S. Fifth St. from 6:30-7 p.m. It will be in the garden room of the church, and refreshments will be provided.
For more information on First Fridays, visit Downtown Goshen’s website, downtowngoshen.org/events/. Below is a list of the First Fridays throughout the rest of the year.
NEW: Sweet 16 Celebration – June 2
Get ready to roll at First Fridays Roller Rink Birthday Party on Main Street.
Goshen Cruise-in Car Show – July 7
Goshen’s favorite summertime car show returns with a judged competition for select makes and models.
NEW: Goshen Games - Aug. 4
Participate in — or just enjoy from the sidelines — the spectacle of three concurrent tournaments including pickleball, corn hole and disc golf.
NEW: Tactoberfest – Sept. 1
Beer and tacos, need we say more? Local taco vendors compete for Goshen’s greatest taco award while local breweries serve a variety of beers and ciders.
Arts Tour – Oct. 6
Local artists display and sell artwork in downtown businesses and restaurants.
NEW: Holiday Light Parade – Nov. 3
The nights are getting longer, and we’re here for it! A spectacle of lighted floats and parade entries wind their way down Main Street.
Hometown Holiday – Dec. 1
The community comes together downtown to celebrate the holiday season.