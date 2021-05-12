GOSHEN — Goshen Redevelopment Commission members voted Tuesday to reestablish the city’s Downtown Vault Closure Program.
The vote came after several of the more than two dozen remaining underground vaults currently underneath Goshen’s Main Street were recently found to be degraded and in danger of possible collapse.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, the downtown vaults were first discovered when Dew Drop Inn owner Ken Carner fell through the sidewalk in front of his establishment back in July of 2012.
After Carner’s fall, city inspectors discovered dozens of the underground vaults in front of downtown businesses, ranging from ones that had been backfilled already to ones also in danger of possible collapse in the near future.
In response to the discovery of the underground vaults, the city created a cost-sharing program to assist affected downtown property owners with the cost of filling in and sealing the vaults in front of their buildings.
Through that program, property owners with vaults were asked to pay for the construction of a foundation wall at the front property line of their buildings, and the commission then paid to fill in the vaults. Once the vaults had been filled, the commission and the property owners then split the cost of the sidewalk restoration above the vaults.
According to Sailor, at least 30 vaults were filled either directly or indirectly as a result of that program.
However, Sailor noted that there are still nearly 30 vaults remaining along the downtown corridor that need to be addressed, some of which are badly degraded and likely pose a significant risk.
Following a visual inspection of the vaults in the fall of 2020, Sailor noted that of the 27 remaining vaults, 12 appeared to be in good condition; six appeared to be relatively stable, though likely would need future condition assessments; while nine of the vaults were considered to be in bad condition and warranted immediate action.
In response to that discovery, commission members during their September 2020 meeting voted to approve the hiring of Goshen-based engineering firm Clear Creek & Associates to review the conditions of the downtown vaults at a cost of $14,250. That review in turn confirmed that a number of the downtown vaults were indeed degraded and in need of action.
VAULT PROGRAM REVIVED
Given those findings, Sailor went before the commission Tuesday with a proposal to reestablish the Downtown Vault Closure Program, the details of which were as follows:
• Vault owners have six months to sign up for the 2021 vault closure assistance program beginning June 2021 and ending December 2021;
• Participants of the vault closure program will have until the end of October 2022 to complete their project and receive assistance;
• Participating property owners will be responsible for installation of their foundation walls;
• Redevelopment will fund 100% of the backfill material; and
• Redevelopment will fund 100% of the sidewalk restoration.
The proposal presented Tuesday differed slightly from the original program back in 2012, as that program had only offered 50% assistance for sidewalk restoration.
In explaining his reasoning for increasing that figure to 100% compensation with the current proposal, Sailor noted that during the original vault program, the Main Street right of way was under INDOT’s control, and now it’s under the city’s control.
He also noted that the city recently went through and improved many of the sidewalks throughout the downtown corridor that were in disrepair as part of the recently completed Main Street redesign project, and at no cost to the property owners.
While generally supportive of the overall proposal, it was that proposed change to 100% compensation for sidewalk restoration that proved a sticking point for several members of the commission.
For his part, commission member Brett Weddell, who also sits on the Goshen City Council, said he felt offering the full compensation now would equate to rewarding those downtown property owners who declined to participate in the program back in 2012.
Commission member Tom Stump agreed, and ultimately put forward a successful amendment to the proposal reducing that figure back down to 50% compensation for sidewalk restoration.
A motion was then put forward and passed unanimously to approve the reestablishment of the vault closure program as amended.
ENFORCEMENT OPTIONS
In related action Tuesday, commission members also discussed what options, if any, the city has to deal with downtown property owners who again decline to participate in the vault closure program.
Of major concern is that the city could potentially be held liable for any injuries that may result from the deteriorating vaults or the sidewalks above them, given that most are located at least partially within the city’s right of way.
“We’ve taken the position on those occasions that the city does have potential for some liability, but so does the property owner,” commission attorney Larry Barkes said of the issue.
As such, Barkes noted that he would speak with fellow city attorney Bodie Stegelmann about putting together an ordinance for consideration by the Goshen City Council outlining enforcement options related to closure of the underground vaults.
As for how best to deal with vault owners whose vaults are currently considered safe and who would like to keep them in place, Sailor said he would still prefer to have some sort of agreement established between the city and the property owners, particularly given that most vaults are at least partially located within the city’s right of way.
“Really, these vaults are encroachment within the right of way,” Sailor said. “So, really there needs to be some kind of agreement between the city and the property owner on each one of these that acknowledges the encroachment into the city right of way, and what the responsibilities of the property owner are. And maybe that’s handled through the city’s ordinance, or a Board of Works action. I don’t think that’s been worked out at this point.
“Before it was in the state’s right of way, and nobody did anything,” Sailor added of the issue. “Now that it’s under the city’s jurisdiction, we feel like we need to have a better management protocol there, and we think that an agreement with the property owners is the right way to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.