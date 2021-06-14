GOSHEN — Goshen City Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf announced Friday that he is resigning his post as of this coming Friday.
"I plan to refocus my energy onto other endeavors, which will allow me more time to care for my two young children," he said in an issued statement. "It is my hope that I will have left this office and the City of Goshen municipal government in a better place. There are capable hands who have the capabilities and knowledge to continue moving this city in the right path."
Scharf, who has been in office since January 2020, pointed out that in the time he has served as clerk-treaurer and amid the strains of the pandemic, he and his staff managed to:
• Streamline and modernize the timekeeping and payroll system
• Collect hundreds of thousands of dollars of unclaimed insurance funds
• Save more than $1 million on bond refinancing
The Elkhart County Clerk will notify the Democratic Party, whose chair will convene the precinct chairpersons to choose a successor within 30 days, the release reads.
