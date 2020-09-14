GOSHEN — The number of people with the novel coronavirus is going back up as are hospitalizations.
That was the news released Monday from Goshen Health.
Goshen Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Daniel Nafziger said, “Overall, we are no longer seeing declines in the percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 and the number of people hospitalized has appeared to be beginning to increase again. We want our children to be able to continue to attend school so as the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it will continue to be important to avoid large gatherings and to wear masks when you are around other people.
“I highly recommend getting a flu shot. For older people and people with health conditions, the flu is more serious than for a normally healthy person. This year getting flu symptoms may land you in isolation for 10 days, which won’t be pleasant for anyone.”
Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of Monday, going back to March 11.
Testing:
- 14,307 tests completed
- 1,736 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 12.3%)
- 12,359 negative test results
- 152 outstanding test results
Hospitalizations:
- 261 hospital admissions
- 252 hospital discharges
- 28 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities
