GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital’s chief medical officer urges people to continue wearing masks as the novel coronavirus continues to spread, although COVID hospital admissions are now lower.
“Spread of this virus is still at a higher level than is good for our community,” Chief Medical Officer and infectious disease specialist Dr. Daniel Nafziger said. “I am pleased the number of patients being admitted to the hospital is a little lower. However, if we want our children to go to school in person, we need to more consistently wear masks when out of our homes and indoors. When you are not able to maintain physical distance, please wear a mask. Avoiding large group settings indoors is still wise.”
Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of Monday, going back to March 11.
Testing:
- 13,100 tests completed
- 1,616 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 12.5%)
- 11,264 negative test results
- 162 outstanding test results
Hospitalizations:
- 237 hospital admissions
- 231 hospital discharges
- 27 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities
