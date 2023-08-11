GOSHEN — A little over a year ago, the Woodiel family of Goshen received the devastating and completely unexpected news that their firstborn teenage son Jack had a rare cancer.
Fifteen-year-old Jack is thankfully cancer free now and a recent scan was clear. Jack and his parents, Tom and Amanda, shared their journey of the past year and how it at times tested and strengthened their faith. Despite going through chemotherapy, Jack continued his altar server duties at his church, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen, and continued playing basketball for the Benton Bucks, a homeschool travel basketball team.
Amanda shared the timeline of Jack’s diagnosis and treatment, saying that it was a routine physical exam for Jack June 17, 2022 prior to attending Boy Scout camp.
“I would’ve said he was my healthiest kid,” she said. “They found a tumor bigger than a golf ball in the groin area and sent us straight to the hospital for an ultrasound.”
Amanda called her husband Tom and then they were referred to a urologist June 22.
“The doctors were stumped,” Jack added. “They didn’t know what to think. They kept saying the ‘vast majority of these are benign, but the tumor is so big.’ And they kept asking me, ‘Didn’t you feel this?’”
Jack hadn’t felt it and had no symptoms.
They were then referred to a pediatric urologist at Riley in Fort Wayne July 11 who was also stumped.
“He had his medical team look at it — they were pretty sure it was cancer,” Amanda said, adding they wanted to remove it right away, but Jack was due to attend Catholic summer camp in Damascus, Ohio, so they asked to have the surgery postponed a week.
It was scheduled for July 29. On Aug. 9, they got the call that the test was positive, it was cancer.
The diagnosis was embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare cancer with only 500 cases annually in the United States. The next surgery was an abdominal lymph nodal dissection, which removed about 30 lymph nodes from the abdomen.
Amanda said the urologist called a member of his team to assist in the surgery.
“The first day they could do it was Sept. 8 — the Blessed Mother’s birthday,” she said. “So we felt good about that. We had someone praying every half hour from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. — sometimes two to three people per half hour.”
After the surgery, they were referred to who they were told was “the best doctor in the world for this type of cancer.” He’d treated Lance Armstrong. He told the family that Jack would only need one day of chemotherapy and there was a 95% chance it wouldn’t come back.
“We were so happy, we were celebrating,” Amanda said. “Then we got the phone call the next day from his assistant saying that the doctor couldn’t treat Jack because he was under 18.”
They were referred to another doctor at Riley who gave them the “unfortunate news” a week later that all children with this cancer world-wide are treated the same, no matter what, and that meant 20 chemotherapy sessions over 22 weeks.
They were referred to Memorial Hospital in South Bend so it would be closer. Jack had an additional surgery to insert a port and had chemotherapy sessions every Wednesday from Nov. 2-Mar. 29, with just two weeks off. A scan April 12 this year was clear.
FAITH STORIES
Jack, who was 13 at the time of his diagnosis, (he turned 14 a few weeks later) shared how his faith sustained him.
“I had a very good experience at Damascus,” he said.
He said he didn’t know when he went to the camp that it was cancer for sure. His mom interjected that she tried to tell him, “But the Lord must’ve blocked his ears. He doesn’t remember.”
But Jack shared at a prayer group meeting that he was scared it was cancer.
“I just put it out there that I was having surgery and the tumor might be cancer and that I was terrified and needed strength,” he said.
“Throughout the night the most incredible thing happened,” he said. “Everyone in the small group was slain by the Spirit and I was knocked out.”
Jack explained the young people were overpowered by the presence of the Holy Spirit.
“I felt a lot of peace and calm,” Jack said. “It felt so heavy, I just laid down. It was incredible. I know he’s still there and he’s going to be with me throughout this struggle.”
He said that experience helped him be calmer on surgery day. He also shared the theme of the camp was the Eucharist, something he’s been focusing on more.
“He really is there — something that I don’t always give credit to,” he admitted. “And the connection of bodily suffering — his body suffered and my body is suffering now.”
Jack was asked if he was able to offer his suffering to unite it to Christ’s — redemptive suffering is a belief Catholics have that graces can be obtained by offering their suffering to Christ. Jack responded that he did with his personal objective of one person being converted to Catholicism, whether he ever knew who that person was. When he shared that with his pastor, the Rev. Royce Gregerson, he was told that one of Gregerson’s friends who had been anti-Catholic, had opened up to starting RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) right around the time Jack started chemotherapy.
Jack is an altar server at St. John’s and, except for a couple of times, he continued to serve during his chemotherapy treatments. He felt continuing to serve helped him.
“I really enjoy serving at the altar — being in the action,” he said. “The fact that I’m so close to the Lord and can see everything the priest is doing … things like that helped me through as well.”
His mom asked if he ever considered not serving since he lost all his hair. Jack responded only for a minute. He was given permission to wear baseball caps at Mass (he’s collected 98).
“In the end I decided not to wear the baseball cap at Mass out of respect for what happens there,” he said.
Jack was confirmed last October and he was also meeting regularly with a group of boys he was confirmed with who were a big support for him as were so many people in the parish. He said he received lots of medals and rosaries as well as gifts of baseball caps and other items to help the time pass during chemotherapy.
FIGHTING IRISH & MAKE A WISH
Notre Dame Athletics has a program called Fighting Irish Fight for Life and at the hospital Jack was asked if he’d like to be connected to them. Jack said sure and asked about being assigned to the basketball team — and he was. They were invited to a Christmas party with the Notre Dame basketball team, and they signed a document making him an honorary member.
They attended a couple of games, went to the locker room to meet players and a couple of players visited him at the hospital. He was also assigned to the fencing team and attended the one match that is hosted at Notre Dame. They gave him all sorts of sports gear.
“They were just the kindest people,” Amanda said.
Jack’s Make a Wish request will be fulfilled this fall. He asked for an extended concrete pad for basketball and an in-ground hoop with nighttime lights at his home.
The doctors said Jack could continue to play basketball if he felt like it. He only missed one-two games the whole season.
“He showed such remarkable perseverance,” Amanda said.
When asked what he attributed that perseverance to, Jack responded, “It was something I could focus on. I knew there’d be a lot of changes and I didn’t want this to change.”
After the first chemo treatment he had a game and Amanda wrapped him up in bandages so he wouldn’t damage his chemo port. After that, he wore a heart guard over the port.
“Every time we got a new nurse they’d say, ‘You’re the boy who still played basketball. I heard about you!’ and we realized then they didn’t think he would,” Amanda said.
PARENTS TESTED
Amanda and Tom shared the difficulty of seeing their child go through cancer. Amanda said the anxiety before the diagnosis was harder. Once he was diagnosed, “At least I no longer had to have the fear of getting the news that it’s cancer,” she said.
“There were so many people praying,” Amanda said. “It was so humbling. I didn’t feel alone very much.”
She shared, after the first surgery she had to bring Jack home by herself. She wanted the family of seven to stay as normal as possible.
“I was determined to not let cancer steal any more of our joy than necessary,” Amanda said.
So younger son Eli had a basketball tournament in Chicago the day of the surgery, and the coach took him. Tom and youngest son Joe went down to Indianapolis for the surgery and after he was in recovery they headed to Chicago. Amanda said the ride home was rough. Jack was in such pain he moaned and groaned. It was midnight before they got home.
After getting him to bed she took a shower and cried, “Lord, where are you? I felt I heard him say, ‘I am saving his life.’ I held onto that throughout the whole thing.”
As time went on, she looked for what she called “hugs from heaven” by way of a card, text, gift, or something outside in nature.
“God was very gracious in his consolation during this time,” Amanda said. “I felt he was near even though it was hard.”
Two other quotes she held on to that were shared with her were “Jesus said, ‘Honor me by trusting me in your days of trouble’ and ‘This life is the only chance we have to praise God in the suffering.’”
People were there to help in a myriad of ways — giving magic DVD’s and trick balls to occupy Jack during treatments, butchering a pig for meat, baseball hats, chili cook-off and trivia fundraisers at church and others.
“The true kindness and generosity of the people — the Body of Christ,” she said.
Tom admitted, “I didn’t handle it near as well as Amanda. I was a wreck some days. I stuck with my daily fasting and rosary. I just stuck with the disciplines of my faith, but I was prone to despair some days, especially in the beginning.”
When faced with that despair, he persevered with those faith practices and kept going to work, even though his instinct was to stay home. Tom is part of a Rekindle the Fire men’s group at St. John’s.
“They’re just a close-knit group of guys — always reached out to see how I was doing,” he said.
Tom also mentioned the fundraisers held at church, “It was so amazing and very humbling.”
Tom also said he developed more of a devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus through this ordeal and the Surrender Novena they prayed together. Amanda said the Surrender Novena was “big for me, too.”
Tom mentioned an emotional time for him was when he stayed overnight at the hospital with Jack after a big treatment. Jack was in the bathroom doubled over with nausea and on the television, the World Series game was on and it was a Stand up 2 Cancer night.
He choked up recalling it. “I was sitting by Jack’s side, feeling totally helpless and here’s all these people in the stadium holding signs, commemorating Stand up 2 Cancer.”
The family is grateful for all the support they received and the prognosis for Jack is good. He’ll need scans for five years and has an approximate 90% chance of remaining cancer free, the family said.