Nestled between piles of wood, local woodturner Patrick Dillon can be found creating stunning bowls, rolling pins and tables in his basement wood shop.
Dillon’s first encounter with woodworking happened during eighth grade shop class, where he created a candle holder. Later in his life, he returned to woodworking, dedicating his life to learning all about the craft. Since then, for 17 years, Dillon has continued to perfect and deepen his talent as a woodturner.
Dillon’s precision and skill has earned him numerous awards throughout the years, including the Best of Show in Creative Arts at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair and accolades at the Winona Art Fair.
What first started as a small-scale craft soon blossomed into a woodturning business for Dillon. He began selling his pieces at art shows in the Midwest after the demand grew for his bowls, spreading rapidly from local friends to a wider array of buyers.
“This past year a lot of my shows were canceled because of COVID; it has been a bummer of a year. It is hard to keep going for sure, but I have signed up for three art shows already coming up this year: Winona Lake, Leeper Park, Three Rivers Festival in Fort Wayne and hopefully Art Beat in South Bend,” Dillon said.
Hopeful of things turning around this year, Dillon continues to keep busy creating new and interesting pieces, such as a recent bowl showcasing the phases of the moon. The bowl is made from walnut with hard maple composing the moon details.
THE CHOICE OF WOOD
Patrick believes that the wood he uses is very important to the final composition of the piece. One of his favorite woods to use is walnut because it is both easy to work with and showcases a lot of interesting intricate variations within the grain pattern.
“A lot of the wood I use is reclaimed. I get some from the Amish. I try to find wood that is different with inclusions. Some wood gets darker the longer it dries out. The older it gets, the darker it gets. I think walnut is one of my favorites, but lately I also like white oak a lot,” Dillon said.
For Dillon the act of choosing and collecting the wood he will eventually use for various projects is a never-ending process.
“I collect wood whenever I can get it. I got wood stacked up above the car in my lathe room … everywhere,” Dillon exclaimed.
Along those same lines, the tools that he uses play a crucial role in the creation of every unique piece he crafts — from kaleidoscopic eggs to rolling pins and table tops.
“I got a lot of old Sears Craftsman tools, that is what I started with and then I thought, ‘man I am getting good’ so I went and got some other tools ... I buy a lot of my tools at garage sales. When I first start a bowl, I always begin with the big roughing gouge. To finish my pieces, I use the Tried & True Original Wood Finish with polymerized linseed oil and beeswax,” Dillon said.
CRAFTING BOWLS
Primarily, Dillon crafts segmented wooden bowls which can take anywhere from five to 25 hours to complete based on the level of detail, type of wood used, and number of segments. Occasionally, he crafts one-piece bowls but prefers segmented bowls since they do not waste as much wood in the process.
“For instance, I might create a one-piece segmented bowl,” Dillon said. “I would cut 12 segments out at an angle of either 15 or around 22.5 degrees and then fit them together. I use two hose clamps, one on the top and one on the bottom, to help hold it all together to help me glue the pieces together. I always try to match up the grain when I can. Then I take them to the lathe.”
In addition to bowls, Dillon often crafts wooden rolling pins, many of which are made from combinations of multiple woods, including walnut, oak, cherry and maple. Another time, he bought around 20 old milk cans and made table tops to rest on top of them.
“The table tops were about 20 inches round, perfect for an end table. I sold all of them but two now,” Dillon said.
“I also do these walnut shelves where I take a walnut, cut the end of them off, take all the meat out and bore a hole and then I pour it full of epoxy and put it together,” Dillon explained.
While Dillon enjoys his craft, maintaining a philosophy of self-improvement and enjoyment, he finds himself a little saddened by the lack of buyers directly in the Goshen area.
“Goshen is big on artists but not on buyers, that is the problem. I sold some things at a couple of shops in Goshen for a while but there wasn’t really a market. It did well for a while and then sort of fizzed away, but I just do what I want to do and always try to improve my skill” he said.
