ELKHART — A 19-year-old Goshen woman suffered a severe head injury in a multi-vehicle crash at Ind. 19 and C.R. 32 at 4:10 p.m. Thursday.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Larry Clouse, 83, Goshen, was headed south on Ind. 19, near C.R. 32, when it collided with the rear of a 2006 Mazda 3.
The Mazda, driven by 19-year-old Goshen resident Jasmine Frayre, was stopped facing south waiting to turn east onto C.R. 32.
The crash between the two vehicles caused Frayre's vehicle to go into the northbound lane, hitting a 2013 Nissan Murano which was northbound on Ind. 19.
The Murano veered off the west side of the road striking an unattended and parked dump truck.
Clouse and the driver of the Murano, Lisa Dobkins, 36, Middlebury, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. Both complained of pain, police reported.
Frayre was taken to Memorial Hospital for a severe head injury, according to police.
Clouse was cited for following too closely resulting in injury.