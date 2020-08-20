GOSHEN — Maria Sanchez Schirch is seeking Goshen school board's District 2 seat in the Nov. 3 election.
District 2 includes much of the central city, generally north of Plymouth Avenue.
Sanchez Schirch is the second candidate to file for a school board post. Former Democrat mayor Allan Kauffman has filed in District 4. School board elections are non-partisan and voters may choose a ballot just for school board candidates if they do not want to vote in the political election.
Schirch said in a news release, "When I heard that Felipe Merino was not intending to run for re-election, my interest in serving on the Goshen school board was piqued. I'm interested because I believe that education is essential for a community’s development, especially in an intercultural community."
Schirch said she is employed as an interpreter and translator for several agencies.
She has been a professor at Goshen College, and her husband Douglas Schirch, is a chemistry professor at the college. In 2004 they moved to Goshen, where all three of their children attended and graduated from Goshen Community Schools. They live on South Seventh Street.
