Elizabeth Hill, Goshen, reported to officers that an unknown man came into the Goshen Police Department, 111 E. Jefferson, St., Goshen at 11:55 a.m. Friday and gave her an item. No further information was available.
DISSEMNATION OF MATTER HARMFUL TO MINORS
A 34 year-old-man reported at 9:11 a.m. Saturday that, several months ago, an unknown male subject sent inappropriate photos to a child.
THEFT
Austin Beachy, Goshen, called Goshen police to report the theft of a package from his front porch in the 200 block of North Second Street., Goshen, at 10:48 a.m. Friday
Jon Calhoun, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that a package containing food was stolen from his property, near the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, on Thursday.
Employees of Subway, 4024 Elkhart Road, reported at 8:48 p.m. Saturday that an unknown male came into the store and took a sandwich without paying, as well as took money from the tip jar.
HIT-AND-RUN
Luz Moreno, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:31 p.m. Friday that her vehicle had been involved in a crash while parked in her driveway, 2510 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen. sometime Thursday night or Friday morning.
ARRESTS
- Ridley L. Brown, Warsaw, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Friday on a charge of shoplifting at Target, 3938 Midway Rod, Goshen. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Derek Slabaugh, 25, 157 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun without a permit and driving with suspended license with a prior conviction within ten years, following a traffic stop made for a moving violation at 12:40 p.m. Saturday. He was released with a pending court date.
- Deddrick Harris, 19, 311 S. 7th Street, Apt. A, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of Kercher and Dierdorff Roads. He was cited and released at the scene with a pending court date.
- Ashley Merringa, 34, listed as homeless, was arrested on charges of theft and false informing at 3:57 p.m. Saturday, after officers reported to Walmart on Lincolnway East for a report of a white female detained by loss prevention. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jose Cardona, 57, 2709 Lismore Drive, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident at 3:14 a.m. Sunday. He refused medical attention and was released pending a future court date.
- Larry Hostetler, 25, 3200 W. 300 S, LaGrange, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, after failing field sobriety tests, following being stopped for multiple moving violations at 3:10 a.m. Sunday. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
