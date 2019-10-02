WAKARUSA — A Goshen woman was killed and a Goshen man was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital for serious injuries he incurred in a two-vehicle crash at C.R.40 and Ind. 119 at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday.
Killed in the crash was Erin Schlabach, 34, Goshen.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, a 2009 Kenworth semi driven by Lynn Alan Long, 73, Mediapolis, Iowa, was westbound on C.R. 40 and attempted to turn southwest onto Ind. 119 when it failed to yield the right of way.
An eastbound 2006 Honda 13V motorcycle driven by Eli Schlabach, 33, Goshen, struck the rear axle of the trailer being pulled by the semi, deputies reported.
Schlabach's passenger, Erin Schlabach, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eli Schlabach suffered injuries to his whole body and possible internal injuries, according to the police report. He was airlifted by helicopter to Memorial.
Long was uninjured.
