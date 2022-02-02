A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday in Goshen.
According to Goshen police, Jennifer Lechlitner, 39, 61095 C.R. 11, Goshen, was driving her vehicle east on Bashor Road approaching the Reliance Road intersection. Lechlitner reportedly turned her right turn signal on to turn right onto Reliance Road, but then changed her mind at the last minute and continued straight through the intersection, colliding with a second vehicle heading south on Reliance Road.
The force of the collision caused Lechlitner’s vehicle to exit the roadway and strike a utility pole, police said. Lechlitner reportedly told police she thought she had made a complete stop before entering the intersection, but was not sure.
Lechlitner complained of chest pain as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Ina Dull, 48, 68272 Kestrel Lane, New Paris, was uninjured.
THEFT REPORTS
• Jon Barrick, 719 S. 14th St., Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered his Borden trash can had been stolen while he was away on vacation at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Samuel Miller, a student at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., told Goshen police he discovered several parts had been stolen from off of his vehicle while it was parked at the college at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday.
• Michelle Kidder, 521 E. Washington St., Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered her Shop-Vac had been stolen from her basement at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday.
