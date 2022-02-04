A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:20 a.m. Friday in Goshen.
According to Goshen police, Norma Wagner, 59, 22147 Seneca Drive, Goshen, was driving her vehicle west on C.R. 28 through the C.R. 17 intersection when a second vehicle heading east on C.R. 28 crossed into her path in an attempt to turn left onto C.R. 17, resulting in a collision.
The driver of the second vehicle, Lucila Juarez, 47, 4055 Tyler St., Goshen, told police she saw the traffic signal for east/west traffic turn yellow and began to turn left into the intersection believing that Wagner would stop prior to entering the intersection.
Juarez complained of neck and right arm pain as a result of the collision. Wagner was uninjured.
CRASH REPORTS
• Emerita Orellana, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while parked and unattended in the lot of her apartment building, 1807 Westplains Drive, at 4:50 p.m. Thursday. She said she believed the crash occurred sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday.
• Savannah Brown, Goshen, told Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 110 N. Riverside Blvd. at 6:59 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without contacting police or exchanging information.
• A Goshen woman was injured when her vehicle was rear-ended at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Ipolita A. De Castillo, 36, 816 S. 13th St., Goshen, was stopped in traffic facing west on West Pike Street when a green Toyota Tundra pulling a camper collided with the rear of her vehicle. She told police the driver of the Toyota said there was no visible damage so he was going to leave. She responded by saying she was going to call police, as she was suffering back pain resulting from the collision, though the other driver left the scene anyway without exchanging information.
THEFT REPORTS
• A representative of Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, 909 N. Ninth St., Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered the church had been burglarized and numerous items stolen at 6:48 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Elkhart County Auditor Patty Pickens filed a report with Elkhart County police Wednesday indicating she recently discovered two suspects had submitted forged paperwork to obtain rent assistance grant money from Elkhart County in early 2020.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Teressa Mahar, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered someone had slashed the tires on her vehicle while it was parked at 514 E. Washington St. at 11:36 a.m. Thursday.
• Elsie Zimmerman, 26766 C.R. 40, Goshen, filed a report with Elkhart County police at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday indicating her mailbox had been vandalized sometime between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 9:24 p.m. Wednesday.
