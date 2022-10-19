Goshen woman celebrates 100 years

GOSHEN — Louise (Steury) Shrock celebrated her 100th birthday Oct. 4
Family and friends recently honored her with an open house at Greencroft Community Center in Goshen.
Louise was married to Sherman Shrock for 71 years until his death in 2015. They have three daughters, Joanne (Merv) Mast, Jeanne (Glen) Riegsecker, and Karen (Galen) Miller.
Louise lived in the Topeka (Honeyville) area for most of her life and currently resides in the Lea Unit at Greencroft. She is also a lifelong member of Townline Church.
She has received over 100 birthday cards to date. She enjoys visitors and sometimes entertains them with her mouth harp.