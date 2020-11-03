GOSHEN — There was a bit of a slowdown at vote centers in Elkhart County midday Tuesday, but as people were getting off work, Clerk Chris Anderson said, numbers were picking back up.
With a high absentee turnout with about 35% of the registered voters casting their ballots prior to Tuesday, Anderson said election staff were busy counting those already this afternoon.
He said he no longer anticipates that election staffers will have all of the counting done tonight.
"The scanning of the absentee by-mail ballots is a slower process than the absentee in-person ballots," he said.
As of Monday night, there were 11,824 mail-in ballots, 31,372 in-person early voting ballots and 247 emailed ballots from military personnel and people overseas, Anderson said.
There were another 41 emailed ballot in his email before noon today, bringing the total up to 288.
MORNING VOTING
Voters lined up early to cast their ballots this morning at Goshen voting centers and continued to stream into polls as the morning moved along.
“We had 75 at the door at 6,” said Glenn Null, election facilitator at the Greene Road Church vote center. “A guy was here at 5 wanting to vote, and I said, ‘nooo,’ not yet.”
Shortly before 11 a.m. the vote count was 587 at the church.
Sally Coffman, 91, of Goshen, said she always votes. Tuesday, she slipped another ballot card into the ballot box. That ballot was a straight party vote, Coffman said.
Nathan Shireman stood on one of the orange squares fastened to the floor denoting the standard 6-foot social distance needed due to the pandemic between voters in line. On the floor, his infant daughter, Millie, was resting in her car seat/carrier.
“This works,” Shireman said of the precautions being taken to shield poll workers and voters from possible contact with COVID-19. “It seems fine to me.”
The expansive reception and foyer area at Maple City Chapel came in handy this morning, according to poll workers there, because 70 to 80 voters were ready to cast ballots at 6 a.m. when the polls opened. That vote center also has lines and marks on the floor denoting safe social distances.
After the first rush, voting slowed down but was steady, poll workers at Maple City Chapel indicated. By 11:05 a.m., 593 ballots had been cast.
“It looks like it is going good,” Sharon Harder, election supervisor at Maple City Chapel, said. “We can’t figure out if it is as busy as in 2016 or not, because we are set up a little differently. We are spread out more. For some reason it felt like we were busier in 2016.”
During the 2016 election, Maple City Chapel was open until 7 p.m. and other Elkhart County polling locations were open past the 6 p.m. closing time as well because of the large number of voters in line. In Indiana, those voters who are in line at the 6 p.m. deadline are allowed to vote.
Donald Detweiler, of Goshen, voted mid-morning at the chapel. He said he votes in major elections, and decided to vote in person this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“It has been a challenge for everyone. We have been keeping it in our prayers,” Detweiler said. “It takes some discernment and wisdom.”
He believes electing Joe Biden or Donald Trump to the presidency is going to have to be followed by a lot of prayer.
“I think it is going to take a corporate prayer by citizens to seek God’s guidance and direction in everything because the person in the presidential position and in office is not going to save the world,” Detweiler said. “It is only going to be Jesus Christ.”
Poll workers at the two vote centers said there had been no issues with the crowds or voting process.
For a list of voting center in Elkhart County go online to https://clerk.elkhartcounty.com/en/voters/about-voting/vote-center-locations/
