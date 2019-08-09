ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A Goshen veterinarian suffered a serious head injury when his bicycle was struck by a Jeep Thursday in St. Joseph County.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 11000 block of Pierce Road.
A Jeep driven by a 30-year-old woman was westbound on Pierce Road when it struck the back of a bicycle beubg ridden by Dr. Dereck Klopfenstein, 49, Goshen, according to information provided by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.
Klopfenstein is a doctor of veterinary medicine with a practice along C.R. 36.
"Evidence at the scene of the crash indicated that the bicyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of impact and was riding on the roadway, in the appropriate lane, and approximately one foot inside the white line at the time of the crash," according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.
Klopfenstein's helmet came off during the crash.
He was airlifted to an area hospital with a serious head injury and was listed in critical condition Friday afternoon.
The driver of the Jeep was uninjured and cooperated with investigators. Her name has not been released.
The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) will be investigation.
