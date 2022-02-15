Goshen BOW 1

The Goshen Utility Business Office, 203 S. Fifth St., will soon be getting a major security upgrade following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — The Goshen Utility Business Office will be getting a security upgrade following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.

During the meeting, board members approved an agreement with M & M Protection and Security Corp. for installation and monitoring of a new alarm system for the office, located at 203 S. Fifth St.

Per the approved agreement, M & M Protection and Security will be paid $1,831 for the security monitoring equipment and installation, and an additional $44.99 per month for the monitoring services

The requested contract was approved unanimously.

AIRPORT HANGAR

Also Monday, board members approved a contract with Newbury Square Construction LLC for the installation of a new steel roof on Hangar A at the Goshen Municipal Airport.

According to the agreement, Newbury Square Construction will be paid a total of $35,723 for the work, which is to be completed as soon as weather allows.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, board members:

• Voted to extend a conditional offer of employment to Maxwell Harmon as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department. The board will be asked to confirm the offer once a position becomes available at the department.

• Approved a number of updates and additions to the city’s Policy Manual.

John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you