GOSHEN — The Goshen Utility Business Office will be getting a security upgrade following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
During the meeting, board members approved an agreement with M & M Protection and Security Corp. for installation and monitoring of a new alarm system for the office, located at 203 S. Fifth St.
Per the approved agreement, M & M Protection and Security will be paid $1,831 for the security monitoring equipment and installation, and an additional $44.99 per month for the monitoring services
The requested contract was approved unanimously.
AIRPORT HANGAR
Also Monday, board members approved a contract with Newbury Square Construction LLC for the installation of a new steel roof on Hangar A at the Goshen Municipal Airport.
According to the agreement, Newbury Square Construction will be paid a total of $35,723 for the work, which is to be completed as soon as weather allows.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Voted to extend a conditional offer of employment to Maxwell Harmon as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department. The board will be asked to confirm the offer once a position becomes available at the department.
• Approved a number of updates and additions to the city’s Policy Manual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.