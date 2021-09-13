GOSHEN — A Touch-A-Truck event is coming to downtown Goshen later this month.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a request by Tanya Heyde, superintendent of the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department, for permission to close a section of Main Street between Jefferson Street and Lincoln Avenue on Sept. 25 for the planned Touch-A-Truck event.
“This is a free, family-friendly event where the community will have the opportunity to come out and see the city’s equipment, trucks and vehicles close up and interact,” Heyde told the board. “And then it also gives the community an opportunity to connect with city officials.”
Heyde noted that the actual event is set to run from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 25, though she requested the closure run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow for event preparation and wrap-up.
“We are requesting early extended hours to be able to allow for drive-in and then departure,” Heyde said. “So, as soon as we’re done and wrapped up, it could potentially reopen before 1 p.m.”
Heyde noted that all affected downtown businesses had been contacted and signed off on the closure request, adding that the city’s street department will assist with the road closure during the event.
Heyde’s request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Adam Peisker to the rank of private first class with the Goshen Fire Department retroactive to Sept. 1.
• Approved a request by Jesse Stoltzfus to close the alley between the houses at 111 S. Seventh St. and 113 S. Seventh St. from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 26 for a party.
• Approved a request by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church to close a section of Third Street in front of the church from 1 to 9 p.m. this Saturday for a parish festival.
• Approved the purchase of a 2021 Vactor truck for the city’s sewer department from the Jack Doheny Co. at a cost of $401,155.
• Were notified that Elkhart County Parks began working with Selge Construction to repair the toe drain at the Goshen Dam Pond on Sept. 8, and work on the project is expected to be completed by Oct. 1. As a result, the headworks structure, the public restrooms, the parking area and access to the Millrace Trail will all be closed for the duration of the project.
