GOSHEN — The Goshen millrace's water level will be lowered beginning Aug. 16 in preparation for upcoming bridge inspection work.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a request by City Engineer Josh Corwin for permission to lower the millrace’s water level for approximately two weeks beginning Aug. 16 as part of the bridge inspections for the 2020-2022 Goshen Biennial Bridge Inspection Program.
“The consultant has requested the water level in the millrace canal be lowered during the inspection process,” Corwin told the board. “The lowered water level is typical for the inspections and allows for a more detailed inspection of the bridge’s substructure and supports.”
Corwin noted that the actual bridge inspection work is planned for Aug. 24.
“In order to accommodate both this request and the bridge inspections and to allow for adequate time to lower and raise the water level, the engineering department is requesting the Board of Public Works and Safety approve the lowering of the water level in the millrace canal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 29,” Corwin explained.
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board:
• Received a $199,900 bid from Eby Ford for the purchase of four 2023 hybrid pursuit sports utility vehicles for the Goshen Police Department. The bid was then forwarded on to the city’s legal department for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved the promotion of Kraig Caridine from the rank of probationary patrol officer to the rank of patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department effective Tuesday.
• Approved the resignation of patrol officer David Stump from the Goshen Police Department retroactive to Saturday.
• Approved a request by David Pottinger for permission to place a dumpster at the rear of 211-213 Main St., beside the alley, for four days beginning Monday for the removal of waste material associated with a roof replacement.
• Approved a request by Eyedart Creative Studios for permission to close Main Street between Lincoln Avenue and Clinton Street from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 2 for the previously postponed First Friday Classic Car Show.
• Approved a second request by Eyedart Creative Studios for permission to use four parking spots in front of the Powerhouse Park on West Washington Street from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 10 for the Arts on the Millrace event.