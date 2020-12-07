GOSHEN — While 2020 has been a challenging year for the historic Goshen Theater, managing director Amber Burgess is hopeful that continued support from the community will mean great things for the venue come spring 2021.
Having just come off completion of the nonprofit’s 18-month, $5 million renovation project this past October, theater leadership had hoped to be able to reopen the venue’s doors to the community in grand fashion, though COVID-19’s continued presence in the city has required those plans to be scaled back significantly.
Even so, Burgess is keeping a positive outlook when it comes to the theater’s future as the city prepares to bid farewell to 2020.
“I think things are going really well at the theater. We are blessed to have so much community support, and so many amazing donors and volunteers at the theater,” Burgess said. “Obviously, 2020 was a difficult year for us with the delays in the construction due to COVID-19, and then restrictions as to what sort of events or things we could do in the theater.
"We haven’t been able to throw open the doors and invite the public in unimpeded, or have the sort of events that we would have liked to have to celebrate this incredible project that the community really made possible. The intention was to open the theater to honor that in a huge way, and we have not yet been able to do that. So, that’s probably the most difficult thing.”
That’s not to say that the theater has ceased operations altogether, she explained, noting that while there are still events happening at the venue, they just look a little different than may have previously been envisioned.
“We’ve had people from the public in the venue, and then we’ve had artists performing on the stage. In fact, Ted Yoder, the dulcimerist, who’s local, he just filmed his Christmas Special on our stage with no one from the public present. So, no audience, just the artists and musicians, and our lighting technician, our technical director and his camera people, and myself were the only people in the building,” Burgess said. “So, it’s an interesting situation, where we can either have a handful of people from the public able to be there to see things, socially distanced and just a very small group of people. Or, we can have a very small group of musicians with no audience. It’s such an odd time, but it has been really fulfilling to have either people seeing the venue, or people utilizing the venue in those ways. And we’re hoping, until COVID ends, to continue having those things.”
A FLEXIBLE FACILITY
Along those lines, Burgess noted that in her opinion, one of the theater’s greatest strengths is its flexibility of function, where the venue can play a variety of different roles for all manner of different opportunities and events.
“I think one of the most remarkable things about Goshen Theater is that we are here for what the community needs,” Burgess said. “When I first came to Goshen as managing director of the Goshen Theater, everybody had a different idea for what they thought Goshen Theater should be. Some people saw it as a movie house or cinema. Some people saw it as a performance space for theater specifically. And then a lot of people remembered seeing concerts there as a kid, and they wanted to reconnect with concerts.
“Everybody kind of had different ideas about how we should move forward, or the sort of things that we should do. And it’s my objective as managing director to do those things that the community needs. It just so happens that right now, the community needs something completely different than what we had originally thought,” she added. “So, because of that culture of flexibility, and really assessing constantly what the community needs from Goshen Theater, it made us prepared, in a small way, to be flexible this year. Right now, the community needs for us to be a great place to stream events from, for example, or for us to be a nice, big, open space for a small group of people to gather. So, it’s nice that we sort of had that mindset, where we weren’t locked into doing just one thing. We’re still serving the community, it’s just that we’re serving in an unconventional way right now.”
MONEY IS A CONCERN
Given how scaled back the theater’s operations have been of late, Burgess admitted that funding concerns are an ever-present reality, particularly given the venue’s not-for-profit status.
“Funding is always difficult for nonprofits, and I think that that’s a pretty common thing for people in nonprofits to talk about. We’re always sort of fundraising,” Burgess said. “For us, the vast majority of what we do are rentals, where we rent the venue out to community groups and community artists. So, the thing that we’re finding right now is that there’s not a lot of consumer confidence in public events. The community is not really planning events right now. It’s hard for us to be a community events space, or a community arts space, when people are a little bit gun-shy to plan those events. So, that’s our biggest difficulty right now, is in finding those renters.
“And I won’t mince words. 2020 was extremely difficult, and we did have in our budget a plan for public events in 2020, and obviously that’s just lost revenue. And some of the costs associated with those public events still existed, even though we didn’t have events,” she added of the situation. “So, those things were very difficult in 2020, and we’re hoping that things normalize a little bit more in 2021. But I would definitely encourage people who love Goshen, or who love downtown Goshen, or who love local arts, to consider an end-of-year gift to Goshen Theater. It would be really helpful for us to continue to sustain programing in 2021, and really lay a great foundation for the community arts hub that we want to become in this community.”
As for what’s on the horizon for the theater heading into 2021, Burgess said her intent is to start by re-establishing the theater’s free movie program either in late winter or early spring, COVID restrictions permitting.
“But again, flexibility is the name of the game,” Burgess said. “So, when we’re able to make that happen safely, we will start doing free movies again. We intend to do 24 of those free movies in 2021.”
Then it will be on to the next iteration of the theater’s summer Drama Club, which will happen either virtually or in person, she explained.
“It’s a three-week program that we do in the summer, and it’s great. It’s a program designed to have kids learning not just theater, but history, public speaking, team-building, writing, and all sorts of other things that are sort of outside of the arts,” Burgess said. “That program we did 100% virtual in 2020. We’re hoping that the program in June and July of 2021 can be in person. We’re still crossing our fingers that that will work out. But we are also considering still doing a virtual option for those who would prefer it. So, that program will be happening in June and July no matter what.”
For more information about the theater and its programs, visit the venue’s website at www.goshentheater.com.
