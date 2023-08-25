GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater Drama Club will begin a new season of youth classes aimed at educating on the art of performances.
Goshen Theater Drama Club Acting Studios begin Sept. 11 and run until Dec. 11, with the final showcase performance on Dec. 15. There will be no class the week of Goshen Community Schools Fall Break, Oct. 23-27.
The classes will be on Mondays: Acting Studio I for 7- to 9-year-olds will be 3:30-5 p.m.; Acting Studio II for 10- to 12-year-olds will be from 5-6:30 p.m.; and Acting Studio III for 13- to 15-year-olds will be from 6:30-8 p.m.
This class is instructed by Katie Barnes, Goshen Theater Education Director.
Through improv and devised theater, students will collaborate with their fellow actors to create a story to be turned into a short play. At the end of the semester, students will share their short play with family, friends and fans.
MUSICAL THEATER STUDIO
Goshen Theatre Drama Club Musical Theater Studio is for kids ages 8-15 years old and will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. If spaces fill up, there is a chance of creating a second session, divided by age group.
Classes begin Sept. 12 and run through Dec. 12, with the final showcase performance on Dec. 15. There will be no class the week of Goshen Community Schools Fall Break, Oct. 23-27.
The musical director will be Marilyn Mason of Theatre’s Edge, and choreographer will be Liz Wickens of Expressions Dance.
Students will focus on honing their triple-threat skills (dancing, singing and acting), while learning how to work as an ensemble in a musical theater setting. At the end of the semester, students will perform their musical number for family, friends and fans.
Contact GTDC@goshentheater.org to see what other options may be available.
Visit https://goshentheater.org for more information or to register.