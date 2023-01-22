GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater was the site of the 2023 Miss Elkhart County Scholarship Pageant Sunday afternoon.
After performance competitions and appearances from former pageant winners, Hannah Stombaugh was voted by a panel of judges as Miss Elkhart County for 2023, and Lillian Weaver as Miss Elkhart County Outstanding Teen for 2023.
With about 50 to 75 people in attendance, performances by contestants included dance, singing, gymnastics and other areas. The event was sponsored by the Miss Elkhart County Scholarhsip Program as well as a number of local businesses.
Kimberly Giles, a former contestant, served as coordinator for the event for the first time.
“So far, so good,” she said during the event’s intermission shortly after 4 p.m. “I remember seeing my directors and I’m trying to live up to what they did.”
Stombaugh will receive a $750 scholarship, and Weaver a $400 cash award.
Community volunteers assistant contestants backstage at the event, which also included a silent auction and people’s choice award, for which a desk was set up in the lobby.
The Miss Elkhart County Scholarship Program is for young women between the ages of 17 and 24, and the Miss Elkhart County’s Outstanding Teen Program is for young women between the ages of 13 and 17 (who must still be in high school), according to their website.
To learn more, visit misselkhart.org.