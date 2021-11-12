GOSHEN — Teachers in Goshen will see a nearly 5% bump in pay heading into next year, with a deal growing out of state funding changes to foster raises.
The Goshen Community Schools board approved the new 2021–2022 contract with the Goshen Education Association during a meeting Friday morning, the school system announced in a news release.
The agreement calls for increasing the base pay for teachers’ salaries by an average of $2,465, or about 4.9%, Bob Evans, the school corporation’s chief financial officer, said in the release.
With the system directing $1,360,465 in funds for teacher pay, the new starting wage for new teachers will be $41,100. The high end of the salary range then goes up to $74,850, the release shows.
The increase follows a provision that called for increasing minimum teacher salaries when the Indiana General Assembly passed the state’s new budget in April.
“We appreciate that the state legislature changed the funding formula in a move to increase teacher pay, but we believe there is still more work to do to support and retain Indiana teachers,” Evans stated in the release.
A GEA leader echoed a similar sentiment about appreciating the pay hike, while more work still needs to be done.
“Teacher pay in Indiana is still falling behind our neighboring states and other states in the country,” Melissa Mitchell, GEA co-president, said in the statement. “We look forward to working with our community, legislators and district to correct this issue and help retain our amazing teachers and staff.”
The budget also required schools to dedicate at least 45% of their tuition funding toward teacher pay. The Indiana School Board Association had estimated teachers statewide could see a raise of about $3,200 on average.
The Goshen Schools system and the GEA began negotiating the new contract Sept. 15. They then reached a tentative agreement Nov. 2, and the union ratified the contract Nov. 4, the release shows. The deal has a retroactive start date of July 1 and runs through June 30, 2022.
