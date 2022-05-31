GOSHEN — Teachers from Goshen Intermediate School spent the morning of the last teacher day of the school year helping the Watt family clean up the damage from the fire that recently destroyed their home.
“It’s wonderful to have great people in Goshen schools that can come out and do this for us,” homeowner Cory Watt said.
The home, located in the 800 block of Greene Road, caught fire on the evening of May 2, leaving the family with loads of clean up.
“A lot of the important little things we were able to find,” Watt said, citing that he was able to retrieve wedding photos and even his children’s gaming systems. “The night it happened; we couldn’t find one of our cats. I went in the next morning and actually went in to find the cat alive in the basement.”
The home, as it turns out, wasn’t a total loss as originally believed, but the damage is extensive.
“The basement, actually, there was a lot of water damage, but we got out the important things that we needed. ... The drywall is starting to peel off the walls; the water that was up in the ceiling of the finished basement started to mold,” Watt said.
The home may look destroyed from the road, but Watt explained that the unique style of architecture protected the home.
“From the road, our main part of the front of our house is actually our garage and the garage is stick-build and it looks terrible,” Watt said. “The roof is stick, and so it’s terrible, but the rest of our house is what they call [insulated concrete form], so it’s concrete all the way up. In traditional houses, all the way up is made with 2-by-4s or 2-by-6s but our house, it’s all concrete.”
He described the building process as similar to block construction, using Styrofoam and concrete “snapped together like Legos.”
“This house is almost like a chimney,” he continued. “All the heat from the fire just went straight up.”
The home was built by Watt’s father-in-law about a decade ago and Watt himself only knows of one other home nearby with similar construction.
“When we pull everything off, the concrete and the foam is still going to be there — there’s some places that have burnt off, but for the most part, it’s there,” he said. “Even on the inside of the house, the drywall is still all the way up to the ceiling … It’s pretty much replacing the roof, replacing the garage, and cleaning up the inside and that’s huge, just getting everything cleaned up and ready to be rebuilt.”
The home has been staring the teachers of Goshen Intermediate School in the face for nearby a month. Teachers were especially struck by the tragedy because one of Watt’s children is a student at the school.
Last Wednesday, Goshen Intermediate School Principal Moises Trejo contacted Watt and his wife, Kristen, and told them that one of their daughter’s teachers had expressed interest in helping clean the home out.
“I was, of course, overwhelmed, but I thought, ‘You know, that’s exactly what we need. We need people,” Watt said.
Trejo put together a sign-up sheet and informed teachers of the plan.
“I pushed out an email to the staff and said, ‘Hey, on our last teacher day, I’m going to be at the front of the school at 7:50. If anybody wants to join me, I’m going to walk across the street over to the Watts’ house and help them clean up.”
About 35 professionals, including office staff, administrators, counselors and teachers and agreed to join him.
“I mean, this is our community — it’s right across the street from us,” Trejo said.