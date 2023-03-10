GOSHEN — Goshen High School English Teacher Lavonne Shetler has been announced as a recipient of the Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Fellowships this year.
Shetler’s proposed project was to spend six weeks in Mexico and Guatemala over the summer, focusing on learning more Spanish and engaging more fully with Latin American cultures. Her project description was: “Warm Culture, Warm Heart: Learning about Latin American Culture through Language and Literature” – build restorative creative practice, engage more fully with community, and develop broader compassion for students through international travel, language school, and new cultural experiences.
"They encourage their students to explore, inquire and grow," a news release from the Lilly Endowment states. "Now 102 Indiana K-12 educators will renew their own curiosity and capacity to learn through Lilly Endowment’s Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program.
"The Endowment is making grants to teachers, principals, counselors, media specialists and other educators working in Indiana schools. The grants will fund renewal projects that the educators designed to help restore their commitment to the education profession and stimulate creativity, which promise to enhance the educational experiences of their students."
Created in 1987, the Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program offers support to Indiana’s K-12 educators working in public and private schools. Each fellow will receive a grant of up to $12,000 to fund personally and professionally meaningful activities.
“Each day, Indiana’s K-12 educators make extraordinary contributions to the lives of students and their communities,” said Ted Maple, the Endowment’s vice president for education. “We are truly inspired by the creative renewal projects of this year’s fellows and look forward to seeing how their experiences strengthen their commitment to the education profession.”