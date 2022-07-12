GOSHEN — A Goshen High School performer is making her way to Broadway for a learning experience unlike any other in the country.
Maya Narayan, a 17-year-old upcoming senior, known locally for performing as Sarah Brown in “Guys and Dolls” at Goshen High School and as Moana in the Round Barn Theatre production of “Moana Jr,” was among just 10% of applicants to be selected to participate in the upcoming opportunity.
New York City’s Broadway Artists Alliance hosts an annual weeklong intensive series aimed at developing the “triple threat” that is singing, dancing and acting. Classes are taught by Tony Award winners, Broadway performers, New York-based casting directors, agents, coaches and choreographers.
“It’s honestly really exciting,” Narayan said. “I just really appreciate all of the experience that I’ll get from this program. They only accept people who they believe are at a caliber in which they will accept constructive criticism and apply it.
“There is an amazing group of people,” she added. “There are Tony Award winners and Broadway casting professionals, and I know that I’m going to get a week that’s going to be so important if I happen to take the next step in this career.”
Instructors include Tony Award winners and nominees Jessie Mueller; James Monroe Iglehart; Kelli O’Hara; Rob McClure; Alex Brightman; Randy Graff; Sutton Foster; Derek Klena; Christian Borle; Jen Colella; and Jason Robert Brown; and Broadway and TV professionals such as Desi Oakley; Jeremy Jordan; Arbender Robinson; Lea Michele; and Megan Hilty.
Narayan’s interest in musical theater came in sixth grade when she visited New York City and had the opportunity to see two Broadway shows.
“I was inspired,” she said. “I thought it could become a fun hobby.”
Since that time in 2018, she’s been in 13 musicals.
“It’s always been a fun hobby, but lately I’ve had more opportunities to explore this as a profession,” Narayan said. “Honestly, I was mostly interested in medicine, and I still am. I didn’t really become an apparent possibility until I went to the CS music competition.”
There, she won first place in the musical theatre category.
“I started to realize that this could possibly be something I wanted to do for a living, and for a career,” she added.
Narayan’s talents lie far beyond just being a triple threat. At Goshen Middle School, she performed in a production of Aladdin for a dual language program as Jafar.
“I had been taking Spanish class in school but it did not prepare me for singing in Spanish,” she recalled. “That was definitely an experience for me because I had never played a lead before — and also a villain — that was also speaking in another language.”
Following the weeklong intensive, students of the Broadway Artists Alliance will perform in a showcase for top New York City agents, managers and industry professionals.
Past students of the program include Grammy winner Ariana Grande; Broadway’s Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire); Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); Phoebe Koyabe (Dear Evan Hansen); Ryan Foust (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory); Casey Butler (Finding Neverland); Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory); Clay Thomson (Moulin Rouge, Newsies, Matilda); Emerson Steele (Violet); Nala Hamilton (The Lion King); Emma Howard (Matilda, Violet and The Beguiled film); Zoë Glick (Frozen, The Bedwetter); and Sarah Meahl (Hello, Dolly! Kiss Me, Kate! Black No More).
To learn more about the Broadway Artists Alliance visit https://broadwayartistsalliance.org/.