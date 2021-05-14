GOSHEN — New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and legislation on Monday from Indiana’s Legislature nullifying mandates by local health departments have left local business owners and managers mulling a question: should they require customers to wear masks or not?
The CDC recommendation was announced Thursday that people who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors or physically distance themselves from others. They can continue on with life pretty much as normal.
Those who are not vaccinated are being put on the honor system to still wear masks and social distance. And privately owned businesses can require people to wear masks or drop the requirement altogether.
Elkhart County’s mask ordinance was set to expire Friday, but technically ended Monday with state legislators overriding Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of Senate Bill 5, which ended local health department orders without approval from a governing body — the Elkhart County Commissioners in this local instance.
“We did not actively rescind the mask order,” Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick texted Tuesday. “The commissioners still understand the importance of mitigation and vaccination in fighting COVID-19 and to truly help the community move beyond. The commissioners strongly recommend anyone who can get vaccinated as soon as they can to help prevent the variants.”
Since there is no way of knowing who is vaccinated and who is not, business owners have a decision to make on how they want to move forward.
Keith Graber Miller, owner of Found in downtown Goshen, said he was surprised by the CDC’s recommendation.
“I assume it must be a way to encourage people to get vaccinated, and say ‘Hey, if you’re vaccinated you no longer need to wear a mask,’” he said. “My fear is that the people who don’t want to wear a mask the most are also the people who don’t want to get vaccinated. So that’s been my fear. As a shop owner, some of us were in a conversation [Friday] morning — I don’t know what others are going to be doing for sure. Through the weekend, for sure, we’re still going to require masks. We’re going to keep requiring masks for now.”
He said with only about a quarter of the people in Elkhart County being vaccinated, that means three-quarters of people in town are not vaccinated and that three out of four people who walk into his shop are not vaccinated. So with those numbers in mind, he believes enforcing masks in the store will still be necessary.
“I am grateful as shop owners we can decide what we want to do,” Graber Miller said. “At this point we’re intending to continue with it. We want to be in conversation with our other peers here to see what they’re doing.”
If Elkhart County can get to three-quarters of the population being vaccinated, then it might make sense, he said, “but right now it doesn’t.”
Found’s customer base is another consideration for Graber Miller. More than half of his business comes from urban areas, including Chicago, Detroit, South Bend and Indianapolis.
“Those urban people, typically, are still inclined to wear a mask,” he said. “Our clientele would be among those who wear a mask and be vaccinated, and they won’t come in if we don’t require masks, and we’ve been told that by a number of people who’ve come and said we’re really grateful you’re doing this. So I think for now we’re intending to keep it up given the kind of people who appreciate our shop and who want to come here.”
He said COVID is still very much a public health issue.
“Until we can get herd immunity,” Graber Miller said, “it’s tremendously unsafe for nonvaccinated people to be walking around [unmasked].”
Across Main Street at Reverie Yarn, Décor & Gifts, Rose Widmer, one of the owners of the store, said they are following the comfort of their customers. If someone walks in with a mask, employees will don a mask. If someone comes in without a mask, the employees will not wear a mask.
Friday was the first day of easing out of the mask mandate, which for Elkhart County has been in effect since June 29, 2020.
“We really want to follow suit with what makes customers feel more comfortable,” Widmer said.
At the Soapy Gnome on Washington Street, owner Jenny Frech said shared her thoughts on the matter.
“For the meantime, we are keeping our mask policy in place,” Frech said.
Frech said that because of her shop’s stringent policies, not one of her staff or any of their family members became ill with COVID-19.
The owners of Fables Bookstore in downtown Goshen will likely make a statement about their decision on masks following a meeting Wednesday, according to one of the owners, Kristin Saner.
A bustling crowd at The Depot MCC Thrift Shops had a mix of masked and unmasked people.
General Manager Galen Kauffmann said he took down the mask requirement signs and advised his staff Friday morning that the stores would be maskless.
“When the county mask mandate lifted as of today … I felt that I had no choice but to likewise lift the mandate,” he said Friday.
Like Graber Miller, Kauffmann said that people who do not want to get vaccinated are likely the same ones who did not want to wear a mask when it was mandated.
“It’s not going to be a big deal for those people who are vaccinated,” he said. “You’ve got to trust the vaccination. I don’t doubt my diphtheria vaccination. I don’t doubt my smallpox vaccination. I don’t doubt my measles vaccination. So, I’m not going to doubt my COVID-19 vaccination.”
People are still welcome to wear masks, he said, and encourages those who are not vaccinated to do so.
And at Walmart stores, company officials issued a press release Friday.
“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” the release said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”
For cities and states that require masks, Walmart stores will follow those mandates as well.
Fully vaccinated employees can also go maskless, the release said.
