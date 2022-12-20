**This article has been updated for a correction the city made to primary winter shelters.
GOSHEN — According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm will reach Elkhart County early Thursday with a light wintry mix turning to rain and flash freezing Thursday night with a potential for heavy snow the following day.
Arctic air will move in Friday morning through the weekend, resulting in dangerous wind chills of -15 to -30 degrees. Daytime high temperatures will likely remain in the single digits with little improvement.
The combination of strong wind gusts and heavy snowfall could result in extremely dangerous travel conditions.
“We will continue to send updates throughout this weather event,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said in a news release. “I hope everyone has a great and safe holiday weekend, so please watch and be very cautious of the weather and travel conditions as we know many of you will be travelling to see family and friends for the holidays.”
For anyone in need of a warm shelter, Faith Mission in Elkhart and First Light Mission of Goshen will be the city’s primary sheltering options, as well as the Goshen Public Library during normal business hours on Thursday and Friday. The library will be closed Saturday and Sunday this week due to the holiday.
If those facilities become full, the secondary location will be the Salvation Army of Goshen, according to city officials.
Call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 for assistance with transportation to a warm place of shelter, at any time of day.
If you have elderly neighbors, please check in on them now and then to see if they need help. If you need anything, do not hesitate to call the City of Goshen at 574-533-8621. If you have an emergency, call 911.
For more updates, check the National Weather Service and the City of Goshen at goshenindiana.org/blog or on Facebook at facebook.com/CityOfGoshen.
Indiana State Police is asking all Hoosiers to carefully consider the necessity for travel this weekend. Keep a close eye on current weather conditions in your specific area, and if you must travel — travel with due regard for your personal safety as well as the safety of other motorists.
In your planning, please consider the following suggestions for safe driving during extreme winter weather.
• Make sure your vehicle is in good working order
• Check tire pressures and inspect for sufficient tread wear
• Headlights, taillights, turn signals, windshield wipers, all in working order
• Proper engine oil & coolant levels, windshield fluid, etc.
• Start off with a full tank of gas and try to maintain tank plus at all times
• Have an emergency kit on board, to include blankets, water/snacks, flares, flashlight, charged cell phone, etc.
• Plan for extra drive time to get to your destination — hours not minutes
• Clear all windows, mirrors, head lights, and taillights of ice and snow before, and if necessary, during your commute — BE ABLE TO SEE, and BE SEEN
• Wear your seatbelt and ensure all passengers are properly restrained
• Beware of bridges and overpasses where ice tends to form first
• Avoid using your cruise control on ice — and snow-covered roads
• INCREASE following distance
• DECREASE your travel speed for better control and better reaction time
• DONT DRIVE DISTRACTED — put the phones in the glove box
• MOVE OVER and, or SLOW DOWN for emergency vehicles, snowplows, and highway service vehicle — it's the law
The most common cause for vehicle crashes and slide-offs during snow or icy weather is speed too fast for the existing road conditions. Slick roads do not cause vehicle crashes, rather unsafe driving behavior on those slick roads is typically the cause. With that in mind, please plan your commute accordingly and give yourself plenty of time to make your destination.
ISP will have extra troopers out on patrol over the holiday weekend, especially during the forecasted periods of severe weather.
If involved in a minor crash or slide-off, or if your vehicle becomes disabled and stranded:
• Utilize your hazard lights for safety (or flares if so equipped)
• Stay buckled up in your vehicle
• Call 911 for assistance
• If the engine is not disabled, keep it running to provided heat
• Utilize your onboard emergency kit supplies until help arrives
If your vehicle becomes disabled on a state/federal/interstate highway, arrange to have it removed immediately. Any abandoned vehicles that are impeding traffic or the ability of INDOT snowplows to clear the roadways safely and effectively, those vehicles will be towed at the owners expense.)