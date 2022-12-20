GOSHEN — Jan and Rick Clark, Goshen, did some shopping in downtown Goshen Wednesday afternoon, before both Christmas and the arrival of a major winter storm.
“Hope we won’t get what they say we’re getting, but you never know,” Jan said.
According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm will reach Elkhart County early Thursday with a light wintry mix turning to rain and flash freezing Thursday night with a potential for heavy snow the following day.
Arctic air will move in Friday morning through the weekend, resulting in dangerous wind chills of -15 to -30 degrees. Daytime high temperatures will likely remain in the single digits with little improvement.
“All equipment is prepped and ready to go,” said Assistant Street Commissioner Richard Barnum, about the city of Goshen’s preparations for the winter weather system. “We may try to pretreat before the event, depending on rain. We will mobilize once the call comes in from dispatch Thursday evening/night. The public can help by utilizing off street parking and not shoveling drives and sidewalks into the roads.”
The combination of strong wind gusts and heavy snowfall could result in extremely dangerous travel conditions.
“We will continue to send updates throughout this weather event,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said in a news release. “I hope everyone has a great and safe holiday weekend, so please watch and be very cautious of the weather and travel conditions as we know many of you will be travelling to see family and friends for the holidays.”
Jennifer Tobey is executive director of the Elkhart County Emergency Management Agency.
“The highway department is going to be out clearing the roads as much as possible,” Tobey said by telephone Wednesday. “Our main concern isn’t the snowfall. Our main concern is of the blizzard-like conditions. We are encouraging everyone to stay home this week — Thursday nigh through Christmas — due to the fact that with the temperature plunging, the winter rain and snow mix and wind gusts of up to 60 mph equals a wind chill of 30 degrees below zero.”
For anyone in need of a warm shelter, Faith Mission in Elkhart and First Light Mission of Goshen will be the city’s primary sheltering options, as well as the Goshen Public Library during normal business hours on Thursday and Friday. The library will be closed Saturday and Sunday this week due to the holiday.
If those facilities become full, the secondary location will be the Salvation Army of Goshen, according to city officials.
Call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 for assistance with transportation to a warm place of shelter, at any time of day.
If you have elderly neighbors, check in on them now and then to see if they need help. Those in need should call the City of Goshen at 574-533-8621. For an emergency, call 911.
For more updates, check the National Weather Service and the City of Goshen at goshenindiana.org/blog or on Facebook at facebook.com/CityOfGoshen.