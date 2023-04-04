GOSHEN — Goshen Sleep Disorders Center has earned its fourth consecutive reaccreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
During the reaccreditation process, the sleep center demonstrated that its sleep medicine program meets the highest standards for patient safety, evaluation, outcomes and quality care.
“This distinction reaffirms our commitment to the highest quality of care in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer in a news release. “It also recognizes our dedication to educating our community about the connections between sleep and overall health and well-being.”
Goshen Sleep Disorders Center has held AASM accreditation continuously since first awarded in 2002.
“One in three adults don’t get enough uninterrupted sleep to protect their health,” said Dr. Sultan Niazi, Medical Director for Goshen Sleep Disorders Center and Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine. “Our goal is to deliver the quality care patients deserve and improve sleep health.”
The Sleep Disorders Center focuses on comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders, including insomnia, sleep apnea and narcolepsy. The center is accredited by AASM to provide home sleep apnea tests as well as diagnostic sleep studies, the release added.
