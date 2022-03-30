GOSHEN — When COVID shut things down in the spring of 2019, Abbie Thomas lost her job and her home.
To top things off, she was seven months pregnant and she needed a plan.
“I had been playing music part-time and decided to go full-time,” she said.
With the money she received from selling her house, she was able to fund recording an album and recording three music videos for songs from the album. Her album, “Who I Am,” was released in June 2021. Its release led to a landslide of ventures that would eventually result in her music being recognized by the music industry.
With the money, Thomas hired cast and crew to record music videos for songs from her album.
“Fireflies,” one of the three music videos, was nominated for Best Independent Music Video by the Hollywood Music in Media Awards in November 2021, was a finalist at Moondance International Film Festival, and was a quarter-finalist in the California Music Video Film Awards.
“Again” was selected for screening at the Bloomington Indiana Film Festival April 9.
Thomas then went one step further and combined those music videos to create a short film.
The first chapter comes from Thomas’ song “Coming Undone,” which centers around the perspective of a young man following the end of a relationship. The second, “Fireflies,” focuses on the woman’s perspective, and the third is called “Again,” telling the story of coming back together and growing old together.
“The wife has lost her memories and you don’t know why in the actual video, but it’s because of Alzheimer’s disease,” Thomas said. “That’s based off of my parents, which we thought about putting my parents in there, but my mom can’t do it because she doesn’t have short-term memory.”
The short film was one of two local films to be aired at the Hoosier Films Annual Festival at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington over the weekend. The other film “Welcome to the Dollhouse” is a documentary featuring the South Bend-based burlesque troupe, The Disdress Dolls.
Thomas’ short film is shot and produced in Goshen, with the entire cast comprised of local talent.
“For me, this kind of comes full circle because I used to be a photographer and so I place a high value on imagery and being able to take music that I’ve written and put a visual to it that talks about really tough topics like addiction and issues in relationships and family members losing their memory and all these personal things that all of us go through,” Thomas said. “It’s really artistically fulfilling to see a project get completed like that. It’s way better than I ever thought it would be.”
The budget for the music videos was just $5,800. Jules Boutique helped them keep costs low for wardrobe, and Salon J did hair and allowed the crew to use space above the building for filming, which meant the majority of their budget could go to paying their cast and crew of 17.
They filmed between April 26 and May 1, 2021.
“We had a tiny budget and a tiny crew and one week to pull it off,” Thomas said.
At the film festival, cinematographer David Perkins also won Best Cinematography for the video on Sunday.
“He worked super hard,” Thomas said. “He probably didn’t sleep. He built a whole wall in a matter of hours just because we needed a wall on our set. He was amazing.”
The short film will be released in its full version via YouTube in November, after film festival season has ended, but fans can watch each of the music videos individually at Thomas’ YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_CgHuKRMkx8QehujxJbHWA.
