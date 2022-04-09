GOSHEN — Goshen police continue to investigate a shooting which took place over the weekend.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which took place a residential area near the intersection of Illinois and 16th streets on the city’s southeast side. A resident in that area reported finding bullet holes through her garage door, vehicle and residence, and police blocked off a portion of 16th Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday to investigate.
“A homeowner found bullet holes in their vehicle and the exterior of their home today,” Hoover said via email Saturday afternoon. “We do not have any suspects.”
On Sunday Hoover reported that no arrests have been made and that it was believed to be an isolated incident, not representing a threat to the community.
An item included in Saturday’s Goshen Police Department blotter indicates that officers were dispatched to the nearby 1500 block of South 15th Street at 1:11 a.m. Saturday in reference to the sounds of gunfire, though officers were reportedly unable to locate any evidence of gunfire in the area. Hoover could not confirm if the two incidents are related.
“I cannot confirm it was associated with the case,” she said. “We do not know.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.