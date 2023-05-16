GOSHEN — The goal of a couple of city ordinances to target the chronically homeless residents of Goshen is not to criminalize their situation, but to urge them into shelters, homes and services.
That was how Special Police Officer James Ballard explained an ordinance and amendment to an ordinance to the Goshen City Council Monday night. The council ended up approving Ordinance 5158, titled “Prohibiting Camping and Storage of Personal Property on Public Property,” and amendments to Ordinance 5159, titled “Amending Ordinance Violations Bureau.”
The current camping ordinance prohibits people from camping on park property, city attorney Bodie Stegelmann said. And now, he pointed out, people are camping outside of the parks. The amendment, he said, addresses people sleeping in public places throughout the city or storing their items there.
“The policy has always been to assist people in need before taking action,” Stegelmann said, adding that this action is no different.
Ballard explained that the issue is not with the general homeless population.
“This is the 10% that take up 90% of my time,” he said.
Before bringing the ordinance to the council, Ballard, who is the city’s Behavioral Health Response coordinator, said he wanted to make sure they were constitutionally sound. He also wanted to let the council and public know that the goal of these amendments is to drive people toward help and that no one will be arrested as a result of these particular violations.
Fines issued would be dealt with by the Ordinance Violation Bureau. Fines are on a tiered system and increase with each offense. Violation of the camping ordinance is in Tier 2, which has fines of $75 for a first offense, $125 for a second offense and $200 for a third offense.
He also noted that if no overnight shelter designated for the homeless is available, then the ordinance will not be enforced.
Ballard said the chronic 10% equates to about 30 people who are not temporarily homeless, but have opted to live that way due to a variety of reasons.
“We have plenty of services here,” Ballard said of the local aid available. He added there is also an abundance of food.
Elkhart’s Faith Mission is a low-barrier shelter, and the city also directs people to shelters in Fort Wayne and Warsaw.
He is working on placements for people who are harder to place, such as sex offenders and arsonists. There are shelters that will take sex offenders, Ballard said.
“I think this is the way to move forward,” he said, later adding, “I think it will be a great help for what I do.”
The council agreed unanimously.
Council member Gilberto Perez Jr., D-District 6, said, “To me, it’s compassionate.” Otherwise, he pointed out, it’s enabling someone to homelessness. If they don’t accept the help, he said, then they are subject to fines through the Ordinance Bureau.
“His job is difficult,” council member Megan Eichorn, D-District 4, said, “and we need to give him the tools to do it.”
Julia King, D-At Large, felt the changes were good and not punitive.
“It’s not good or safe for people to be sleeping on sidewalks,” she said.
COMMUNITY RESPONSE
Goshen resident Sawyer Landes Biddle said he came to push back against an ordinance that would criminalize being homeless, but after listening to Officer Ballard his arguments no longer applied. His questions were instead what is possible with this ordinance that was not possible without it? Will fines mean higher rates of services? What are their reasons for refusing services? Is anyone without a badge asking what these 10% want?
Ballard said the ordinance is based on accountability.
“Experiencing homelessness is not an excuse” for breaking the law, he said.
He pointed to Coronado, California, which is outside of San Diego and has a zero tolerance for homelessness — and it works. Those who do not like the rules and regulations can go elsewhere, but for those who do “we are here to help,” he said.
Ballard said that as far as someone approaching the homeless without a badge, he would rather social workers or a PATH (Projects for Assistance in the Transition from Homelessness) representative from Oaklawn make contact initially and he would go with them to make sure they are safe.
“We’d try everything before we got to the fines part,” Ballard said.
Adam Knott of Goshen told the council that his wife is an emergency room social worker in Elkhart and she was concerned about how this ordinance would affect her job — i.e., would it drive people to the ER where they would be put on hold for services, and ultimately place more strain on doctors and ER staff.
Changes in the law have recently been made on emergency detentions, so Ballard did not know what that would mean to ERs. Oaklawn, a mental health hospital, does have a mini crisis center. However, they are working on a bigger project, he said.
Council member Doug Nisley, R-District 2, shared his input.
“In my opinion, it’s not a fix all, but on the other hand is a starting point,” he said.
He added that it is an ordinance, so it can come back and be rewritten if necessary.
“I appreciate the spirit of this,” Council member King said. “I for one believe the efforts are humane and intended to help the people. This feels like this makes sense.”
The ordinances were passed with two readings.
ANNEXATION
Council members also passed on first reading an ordinance annexing acreage along both the north and south side of College Avenue, west of C.R. 31 and east of the railroad. This is an area close to Brinkley RV and is property owned by Last Dance and Ryan Thwaits.
There will be a public hearing on the annexation June 5 and a fiscal plan and final hearing June 26.
APPOINTMENTS
The council appointed Justin Bell and Rosie Singh to the Goshen Downtown Economic Improvement District Board.