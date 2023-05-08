GOSHEN — An estimated $8,500 of unpaid water bills are being sent to collections. That’s per the Goshen Board of Public Works Monday afternoon.
The Water and Sewer Office explained to the board that when the initial notices went out, there was around $10,000 in uncollected final accounts. Residents did come forward to pay off around $2,000 of those debts, but by and large, they remain unpaid.
A total of $8,574.11 will be moved to collections, sewer liens, and write-offs.
Other items to come before the board include:
• The board approved Goshen Police Department’s request to hire Seth D. Bayes as a probationary patrol officer effective Monday.
• The city will receive five reconditioned breakers from Kendall Electric for $86,989.
• The board approved a request for the use of Laredo by Elkhart County for online access to real estate records.