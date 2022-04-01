GOSHEN — A wide variety of surplus vehicles and equipment are being sold by the Goshen Board of Public Works, with final bids being accepted until 1:45 p.m. April 11, just before the board meets at 2 p.m.
For those who would like to inspect what's available, the items will be available to peruse at the Goshen Street Department, 465 Steury Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday. Those interested can also call Central Garage at 574-534-3703 to schedule an appointment, according to city officials.
The vehicles and equipment for sale to the public include the following: 2008 Ford Ranger, 2007 Chevy Impala, 2011 Chevy Impala, 2007 Chevy Impala, 2012 Chevy Impala, 2011 Chevy Impala, 2004 Dodge Stratus, 2010 Chevy Impala, 2003 Crown Victoria, 2015 Harley Davidson, 2007 Chevy Impala, 2009 Chevy Impala, 2010 Chevy Impala, 2007 Chevy Impala, 2009 Chevy Impala, 2002 Ford Explorer, 2007 Ford F250 with 2007 Boss V Plow 8’2″, 2002 Ford Excursion, 1992 Medtec Ambulance, 2005 Ford Escape, 2010 Ford Escape, 2010 Ford Escape, 2008 Ford Ranger, 2001 Ford F550, 11-foot landscape-style dump bed with engine driven hydraulic pump, 1996 Club Golf Cart, 2005 Spaulding Patcher, 1999 GMC T7500, 2012 Monroe Salt Spreader; a 2004 Textron Golf Cart; and Simplicity Tractor.
Again, bids will be accepted until 1:45 p.m. April 11 at the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office. The bids will be opened at 2 p.m. April 11 at the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
See the bidding sale catalog and bidding documents at https://goshenindiana.org/bidding-opportunities.
