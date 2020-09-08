GOSHEN — Utilizing a two-week, phased-in approach, Goshen students in grades six through 12 will return to primarily in-person classes beginning the week of Sept. 21 following action Tuesday evening by the Goshen School Board.
At the meeting, Goshen Community Schools Interim Superintendent Steven Hope informed board members that after starting school four weeks ago under Course IV of the district’s back-to-school plan, he is now recommending that the district’s secondary students make the switch to the less disruptive Course III aspect of the plan. The district’s elementary students have been under Course III since the start of school Aug. 10.
“Our school community has experienced six months of upheaval because of the coronavirus pandemic, and there’s still a lot of uncertainty as we look ahead to the rest of the school year,” Hope said in beginning his presentation Tuesday. “All in all, Goshen Community Schools has weathered this start within this pandemic pretty well, with teachers, paras, school nutrition workers, bus drivers, everyone in the GCS community giving it their all. That is greatly appreciated.
“This summer, Goshen Community Schools implemented a reopening plan that included flexibility to change our course of action in response to the severity of the pandemic,” he added. “I feel that the secondary schools are ready to change to more in-person instruction.”
Under Course IV, only 50% of secondary students currently attend in-person classes each day on an alternating schedule, and an e-learning day is employed for all grades on Wednesdays. Additionally, all students and staff are required to wear a mask or face shield and maintain physical distancing during in-person classes.
Under Course III, all students will attend school in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with an e-learning day scheduled every Wednesday to allow for thorough cleaning of the schools. The requirements for mask-wearing and physical distancing will remain the same as in Course IV.
WHY NOW?
Asked why he is suggesting the move to Course III now, Hope noted that when the district started school back on Aug. 10, the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate was hovering between 9% and 10%, and is now at around 5%. He also noted that a number of neighboring school districts have been employing in-school classes for all students for several weeks, with good results.
“I believe our students need to be back in school to meet their social and emotional needs,” Hope said. “In addition, many students have difficulty logging in to different computer programs, which are necessary for virtual learning. I’ve witnessed this first hand many times during classroom observations.
“Teachers, while doing the very best they can, are understandably stressed by the ongoing need to teach in-person and virtual students at the same time,” he added. “Some students are not realizing the same quality of education from virtual learning, as they need more support at home. Our technology resources are stretched to the limit, including both the personnel, and the physical devices. And many parents are just asking for a return to in-school instruction as they are having difficulty juggling the hybrid schedule and their own lives.”
ORIGINAL PLAN
As originally proposed, Hope had suggested a phase-in of the Course III change utilizing the following breakdown:
• Freshmen and sixth grade starting the week of Sept. 14;
• Sophomores and seventh grade starting the week of Sept. 21;
• Juniors and eighth grade starting the week of Sept. 28; and
• Seniors starting the week of Oct. 5.
“This will allow time for us to see if other patterns emerge, if there are any surges in positive COVID cases, or any other patterns, and we can change course as necessary,” Hope said of the plan. “All in all, I think the benefits of being in class every day outweigh the risks.”
However, some on the board felt that spreading the phase-in out over four weeks would be too disruptive, and suggested a shorter phase-in period, or even removal of the phase-in altogether, would be a better option.
PLAN AMENDED
“I’m of the mindset that I think delaying it is going to make it worse,” said board president Bradd Weddell. “I hear what we’re hearing from the educators, that they’re struggling as it is, we’re hearing from the parents how much they’re struggling, and we’re just prolonging that. How much more learning is going to be lost? We’re four weeks into the school year. What can we honestly say these students have learned?”
For his part, board member Mario Garber suggested postponing the change for a week, especially given that the district is just coming off of the Labor Day weekend, and it’s unclear if there may be a spike in positive COVID-19 cases as a result.
In response, board member Roger Nafziger noted that if the board were to postpone the start of the Course III transition to Sept. 21, then he would want to shorten the overall transition period to two weeks instead of four, to which a majority of the board’s members agreed.
As such, a motion was put forward and approved in a vote of 4-2 in favor to have the district remain under Course IV until the week of Sept. 21, at which time grades six, nine and 10 will return to Course III. Then, during the week of Sept. 28, grades seven, eight, 11 and 12 will make the move to Course III.
Voting for the plan were board members Weddell, Garber, Nafziger, and Keith Goodman. Voting against the plan were members Amanda Qualls and Jose Elizalde. Board member Felipe Merino was absent from the meeting.
To view the school corporation’s full 36-page back-to-school plan, click here.
