Goshen sculptor turns trash into treasures

Local sculptor Sunday Mahaja is making strides to have his work viewed by the masses.
Mahaja has been creating metal sculptures for more than six years. Recently his welding equipment was throwing sparks as he worked on a new piece in his garage on the city’s south side.
Since graduating from Goshen College in 2014 with a degree in art, he has been focusing on creating metal sculptures.
“It has been going very well,” Mahaja, a native of Nigeria, said. “I’ve been getting all the support I need in the community and I am looking forward to making my name a household name in the Midwest area and across the ... world.”
He will be attending both local and national shows in the months to come. Those shows include: Art on the Green in Sturgis, Michigan, this past weekend; Art on the Millrace in Goshen, Sept. 11; the ArtPrize in Grand Rapids, Mich. Sept. 16 through Oct. 3; and an additional show in Roanoke, Virginia in October.
While working to advance his own art career, the artist encourages others with similar interests.
“My advice for people that are upcoming is, don’t say your work is not good enough,” Mahaja added. “What ever you are able to put together, show it. Make sure someone sees it. A lot of artists are falling short thinking that their work is not good enough and they don’t know how people will react to it.
“So for me, I use all recycled materials to make them look as repurposed as they can be. A lot of the times when you see them they are basically trash to gold. That’s what we’re doing is turning trash to gold and telling a story at the same time by doing that. So, for upcoming artists, don’t feel like whatever you’re putting together is not good enough because you think it’s not good enough.
“Put it out there you’ll appeal to someone, because people have different ascetics to art and keep the fight.”