GOSHEN — The Goshen school board and administration have begun reviewing ways to save money.
An enrollment decrease may cause a loss of $1.3 million to the district, according to Superintendent Steve Hope.
Hope issued an “update” on the school system Dec. 3, in which he stated the school administration is “working hard to establish a long-term plan for the growth and financial health of the school district.”
The creation of the plan will require a review of what programs and staffing the district has now.
“With new leaders in key positions, recommendations from public finance experts, and approval from the school board, the administrative team will look closely at finances, staffing, scheduling, and programming,” Hope wrote in his update.
In a statement to The Goshen News seeking details, the superintendent said, “There has been no talk of any specific actions to be taken in any of the schools at this time,” he said. “The administrative team spoke with building principals and other department directors last Friday to gather their ideas for possible ways to save money, but no decisions were made. We will first look for ways to save money through expanding efficiencies before we consider cutting any staff or programming.”
And, there will be some untouchable items during the process.
“The school board and administration have not considered closing any school building, as the schools are all serving an appropriate number of students or are near capacity,” Hope said.
He added that some programs have been deemed off limits by school board members. Those are:
• Elementary counselors, physical education, art and music
• Elementary class sizes (making larger classes)
• Music programs, K-12
• The International Baccalaureate diploma program
WHY NOW?
The causes of the review are several, according to the superintendent. He cited a drop in enrollment, evolving school schedules and student shifts due to COVID.
Indiana Department of Education statistics show Goshen Community Schools has lost 212 students in 2021 when compared with 2020. The district’s enrollment is 6,410. In 2020 there were 6,622 students enrolled. Peak enrollment occurred in 2018 when there were 6,686 students attending Goshen schools.
Hope said antidotal evidence indicates the availability and higher cost of housing in the school district is one of several factors in the enrollment decline.
“There are likely several reasons for the drop in enrollment, and not just one answer,” Hope said in his response to The Goshen News. “A common reason cited by many parents is that rising housing costs in Goshen have forced some families to move to Elkhart where costs are lower.”
The most recently available U.S. Census numbers, all before the pandemic and recent economic surge, show that median rental costs in Goshen from 2015-2019 were actually lower than Elkhart and the U.S. in general.
Median gross monthly rent for Goshen was $784 and $810 in Elkhart. The U.S. number was $1,062.
The loss of students from the Goshen school system has a big impact on the district’s bottom line.
Asked if the school board and administration saw the enrollment decline coming, Hope said, “A possible drop in enrollment is always anticipated. Goshen Community Schools’ Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Bob Evans, lists the tuition support per child this year for Goshen schools is $6,434.79. (If we lost 212 students, at a cost of $6,434.79 per student, then that comes to $1,364,175.48 in lost revenue.) We do utilize the IDOE Basic Grant Worksheet to project tuition support and budget accordingly. Many staffing decisions occur in the summer, prior to students attending school in August.”
Hope indicated the review of finances and programs and the creation of a plan to address issues that are discovered, does not mean there is a larger financial problem with the school district.
“We are committed to financial sustainability and being good stewards of community resources,” he said. “As we transition from one financial officer to another, it is a good time to restructure and review district finances. As we plan ahead for the financial health of the district, especially in light of the instability [of] the pandemic, we want to position our district to best serve the students and families of our community. We also remain committed to providing competitive salaries and benefits for our teachers and staff members.
“In order to do these things, we must work in the most efficient manner possible. A review of district practices is often done when there is a new superintendent or new financial officer. Sometimes taking the time to review how and why things are done leads to refinement and changes in practices, and that can be a good thing.”
Hope said just how the savings will be realized are up in the air.
He also said existing use of buildings is expected to remain steady.
