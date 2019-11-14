GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools will conduct a test of the schools’ emergency notification system Thursday, Nov. 21.
School officials issued a statement: “This will be a TEST to ensure that in the event of an actual school emergency, GCS will have the ability to contact the parents and guardians of ALL students.”
As GCS prepares for the test, school officials ask that GCS parents and guardians help GCS to make this the most thorough, far-reaching broadcast GCS has ever sent.
To do that, school officials said they need all parents and guardians to update their phone number(s) and email(s) in the student system, Skyward. For those who need help doing this, go to skyward.goshenschools.org and click “Help Getting Started.” Parents may also contact their child’s school or teacher to add their email to Skyward, if they have not already done so.
GCS parents and guardians will be given until Wednesday to complete the task.
The school corporation will send information about the test of the Emergency Notification Campaign home with elementary students in Monday folders on Monday. Information will be sent home with middle school students today. The information will be made available to GHS students and families through the school’s daily announcements. All schools will have this information posted on their web pages, Twitter and Facebook.
During the emergency test Nov. 21, school officials will contact parents and guardians and provide information in the following ways: school messenger (phone calls), via email, via a post on the GCS website www.goshenschools.org/, on the GCS Twitter account at twitter.com/goshenschools and on the GCS Facebook page at facebook.com/goshen.schools. Those who are not following the GCS social media accounts should consider doing so, school officials said.
On Thursday when the city siren sounds at 2 p.m., GCS will conduct the test of its emergency notification system. An announcement will be sent out that reads: “THIS IS A TEST. Goshen Community Schools is conducting a TEST of our Emergency Notification System. If you received this message, you are prepared to get emergency messages from Goshen Schools.”
If parents or guardians do not get the information when the official test is conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday and only hear about it from others, they will know that their contact information is incorrect or insufficient and needs to be updated.
GCS officials said, “It will always be the intent of GCS to send out emergency information in both English and Spanish. However, due to certain logistics, under some emergency situations GCS may initially post information in English. The same message will be available in Spanish as quickly as it can be translated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.