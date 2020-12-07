GOSHEN — Students in grades seven through 12 at Goshen Community Schools will continue in Course V or virtual classes through the holidays.
"We do not want to make decisions for dates further out than Jan. 6, 2021, because the COVID conditions could change over the holidays," school officials stated in a news release Monday. "We do encourage GCS families to pay close attention to ParentSquare and the GCS social media accounts before the start of the holiday break, as that is where we will post information regarding a possible return to in-school instruction."
Students in grades K-6 will continue with in-school instruction after the holiday break unless parents are specifically informed of a change in course via ParentSquare.
"Our goal is to get students back into classrooms as soon as it is safe," the statement reads. "We believe that making deliberate decisions for smaller chunks of time will allow for the most flexibility and will allow GCS to bring secondary students and teachers back together as soon as it is wise to do so."
Goshen High School will not have final exams in December. Overall semester grades will be calculated on a 50-50 split; meaning that the grades from the first nine weeks and second nine weeks will each count for 50% of the total grade for the first semester, the release reads. There will be no specific “finals week” schedule for GHS; classes will just continue right up to Dec. 22.
The decision was made to extend virtual because, according to the release, "The COVID-19 pandemic is still critical in Goshen."
For more information or to express concerns, call the Central Office at 574-533-8631.
