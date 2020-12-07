MILLERSBURG [mdash] Christine "Tina" Ann Baucher, 58, Millersburg, died at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Goshen Hospital. She was born March 26, 1962, in Mishawaka, to James Allen Sr. and Patsy Jo (Davis) Line. On July 14, 2001, she married Paul Baucher. Surviving are her husband, Paul Baucher,…